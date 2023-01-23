Read full article on original website
klin.com
Shorthanded Nebrasketball Struggles on Defense in Loss to Northwestern
Nebraska could not overcome injuries to key defensive pieces Wednesday night as the Huskers fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 78-63. The first half was a competitive offensive battle led by two guards who could not seem to miss. Keisei Tominaga got it going early, hitting his first five shots of...
klin.com
NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St
Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
klin.com
Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
klin.com
Humann Elementary School Celebrates Blue Ribbon Award
Humann Elementary School in Lincoln celebrated being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education in 2022. The school joined Adams as one of two elementary schools in the state capital to receive the annual distinction. Speaking to a crowd of kids at a...
klin.com
Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood
Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
klin.com
COVID Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. Last week, the dial moved from elevated yellow to mid-yellow. While it has moved again, the yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community remains moderate.
klin.com
Developer Selected for South Haymarket Redevelopment Site
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and city officials announced today that EADO, LLC of Lincoln has been selected as the developer for the city’s South Haymarket Redevelopment site. The site, located at the southwest corner of Seventh and N streets, will become South Haymarket Park. EADO, a partnership between Speedway Properties and Nelnet, Inc, are proposing a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of about $47.5 million.
klin.com
LPD Arrest Two in Connection With Explosives Found Wednesday
More details have been released after several explosive devices were found in a vehicle and a northwest Lincoln apartment Wednesday morning. Assistant LPD Police Chief Brian Jackson says an officer found drugs and two explosive devices during a traffic stop at NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. Jackson says the...
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Stabbing 69 Year Old Man Near Waverly
A 33 year old Omaha woman is facing attempted murder and a weapons charge after a 69 year old man was stabbed near Waverly Friday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says Haley Gaston was trying to steal the man’s car around 6:40 a.m. near N. 112th and Branched Oak Road.
klin.com
LPD Arrests Man For Threatening Neighbors With Steak Knife
A Lincoln man was arrested after police say he threatened two upstairs neighbors with a steak knife around 8:30 Thursday morning near 28th and P. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says 51 year old Dana Wright called police saying his upstairs neighbors were stomping on the floor. Officers cleared the call and...
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
klin.com
Multiple Homemade Explosive Devices Found in Vehicle During LPD Stop
Lincoln Police are sorting out the details after several homemade explosive devices were found in two locations Wednesday. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says two devices were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at NW 7th and W. Cornhusker Highway around 1:00 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle for not having license plates.
