State of the City | All Uber, Lyft cars in NYC must be electric by 2030, Adams says

All of the city’s 100,000 Uber and Lyft vehicles must be running on clean, electric power by 2030, Mayor Eric Adams announced at his State of the City address on Thursday. “We are announcing today that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emission fleet by 2030. That’s zero emissions from over 100,000 vehicles in our streets,” Hizzoner announced during his speech at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. “We’re pleased that both companies are embracing the shift, and we look forward to working with them to get it done.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art

The line stretches down Centre Street in anticipation. Children of all ages and their parents hardly could wait to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art (MOCA) this past weekend when the museum doors opened for a slew of fun family activities. Traditionally the New Year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Drama at Delmonico’s: Fight over trademark puts reopening of landmark NYC steakhouse in jeopardy

Delmonico’s, the iconic Financial District restaurant, has been shuttered since 2020, and now hopes of a possible comeback are being kept on simmer. Carnivores and lovers of fine dining thought they could finally rejoice when a press release, issued on Jan. 18, announced that Dennis Turcinovic, owner and operator of Delmonico’s Restaurant Group, and his partner Joseph Licul announced the long-awaited re-opening of the historic steakhouse, located at 56 Beaver St., this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

