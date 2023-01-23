All of the city’s 100,000 Uber and Lyft vehicles must be running on clean, electric power by 2030, Mayor Eric Adams announced at his State of the City address on Thursday. “We are announcing today that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emission fleet by 2030. That’s zero emissions from over 100,000 vehicles in our streets,” Hizzoner announced during his speech at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. “We’re pleased that both companies are embracing the shift, and we look forward to working with them to get it done.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO