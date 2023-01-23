Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cobb County launches nationwide search for new elections director
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County will begin its search for a new elections director for the first time in 12 years. Director of Elections Janine Eveler announced her retirement plans on Friday after 18 years with the county and the past 12 in her current position. She received...
Alleged serial bank robber arrested after chase in Rockdale County ends in crash
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon the Dekalb County Police Department received an alert about a stolen vehicle out of North Carolina. Once officers caught up to the vehicle, a pursuit was initiated that ended up on I-20 east heading towards Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five teens are facing charges after police said they caught them breaking into cars overnight. The Dunwoody Police Department says officers responded to a call of an entering auto in progress around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 2300 Peachford Road (Sterling of Dunwoody condos). Whers arrived, they began checking the area. An officer checked the parking lot of Peachford Hospital, next door to the condo complex, and found the suspected thieves actively breaking into cars. They fled when the officer attempted to make contact with them, but they didn’t get far.
Georgia National Guard troops, law enforcement, staged in Atlanta in anticipation of protests
ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol vehicles were escorting state National Guard troops in downtown Atlanta Friday as the nation braced for the release of a video that is said to show the arrest of a Tennessee man beaten by police. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was set to release the...
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Atlanta reacts to video of Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest, police beating
ATLANTA — Reaction has taken off nationally and locally to the video of the traffic stop, pursuit and police beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 in Memphis. Nichols died from his injuries three days after the incident. 11Alive reached out to retired Fulton County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Charles...
Explosive found after DUI crash in Cartersville, officials say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving under the influence and crashed with an explosive device in the trunk of his car. Cartersville Police Department were called to North Erwin Street near Cassville Road just before 8 a.m. to help with a crash. Police said the driver of a car was then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. When they found the explosive, they called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Group protesting Atlanta Public Safety Training Center labeled by feds as 'domestic violent extremists'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County court records show 27 people have now been arrested as part of a criminal case connected to protests at the future site of the City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In arrest warrants, investigators are referring to a protest movement against the...
The Citizen Online
2 women arrested for shoplifting $1,200 in merchandise from 3 Fayetteville stores
Two alleged shoplifters at Fayette Pavilion were apprehended earlier this week with quite a haul and interest from other law enforcement agencies, according to police reports. An officer from the Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched Jan. 24 shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a reported shoplifting incident at Burlington Coat Factory. The suspects were reported by store personnel as two black females, one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing a black jacket.
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
dallasexpress.com
Domestic Terrorism Charges Follow ‘Antifa’ Riot
After rioters in Atlanta smashed windows, burned police cars, and ignited makeshift explosives over the weekend, questions continue to simmer regarding what constitutes domestic terrorism. At least one police car was engulfed by flames, an ATM was damaged, and several storefronts on Peachtree Street had their windows broken before police...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
fox5atlanta.com
Grieving family of Georgia police officer starts nonprofit Gotcha Covered Blankets
SMYRNA, Ga – A family, mourning the sudden loss of their son, started a nonprofit to help others. Mitchell Georgiana was a Smyrna Police officer who took his own life. Mitchell Georgiana wanted to be a police officer since he was in high school. He joined the Smyrna Police force in 2020 and was on the SWAT team.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
