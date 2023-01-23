ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five teens are facing charges after police said they caught them breaking into cars overnight. The Dunwoody Police Department says officers responded to a call of an entering auto in progress around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 2300 Peachford Road (Sterling of Dunwoody condos). Whers arrived, they began checking the area. An officer checked the parking lot of Peachford Hospital, next door to the condo complex, and found the suspected thieves actively breaking into cars. They fled when the officer attempted to make contact with them, but they didn’t get far.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
HIRAM, GA
11Alive

Explosive found after DUI crash in Cartersville, officials say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving under the influence and crashed with an explosive device in the trunk of his car. Cartersville Police Department were called to North Erwin Street near Cassville Road just before 8 a.m. to help with a crash. Police said the driver of a car was then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. When they found the explosive, they called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

2 women arrested for shoplifting $1,200 in merchandise from 3 Fayetteville stores

Two alleged shoplifters at Fayette Pavilion were apprehended earlier this week with quite a haul and interest from other law enforcement agencies, according to police reports. An officer from the Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched Jan. 24 shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a reported shoplifting incident at Burlington Coat Factory. The suspects were reported by store personnel as two black females, one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing a black jacket.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire

DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
dallasexpress.com

Domestic Terrorism Charges Follow ‘Antifa’ Riot

After rioters in Atlanta smashed windows, burned police cars, and ignited makeshift explosives over the weekend, questions continue to simmer regarding what constitutes domestic terrorism. At least one police car was engulfed by flames, an ATM was damaged, and several storefronts on Peachtree Street had their windows broken before police...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
