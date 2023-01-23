CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving under the influence and crashed with an explosive device in the trunk of his car. Cartersville Police Department were called to North Erwin Street near Cassville Road just before 8 a.m. to help with a crash. Police said the driver of a car was then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. When they found the explosive, they called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

