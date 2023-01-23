Read full article on original website
Related
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon. According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fox5dc.com
Four-day work week proposed in Maryland
Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
Check Your Tickets: Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold At Virginia Food Store
Virginia Lottery players are being encouraged to check their tickets after a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Alexandria.Unbeknownst to one lucky lottery player, there is a ticket burning a seven-figure hole in their pocket after it was purchased at Giant Food on Kingstowne Boulevard.The win…
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
WTOP
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
WUSA
Escaped prisoner caught after days on the run in Maryland
Police took 27-year-old Jeremiah Ballard into custody. State police say he managed to slip out of the correctional facility in Carrol County last week.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has group of new puppies up for adoption
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a puppy named "Halo No. 3" from a recent rescue litter that a dog recently had at the shelter.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Bay Net
House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Comments / 0