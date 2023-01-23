ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fox5dc.com

Four-day work week proposed in Maryland

Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
WJHL

Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
