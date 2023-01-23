Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade
With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Dort, Kevin Love Both Out for OKC and Cleveland Matchup
Oklahoma City hopes to bounce back from a loss to the Hawks on Friday at home against Cleveland. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball players noticing ‘pretty evident’ issue during 3-game losing streak
Kansas basketball players, who have suffered through three straight defeats heading into Saturday night’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Kentucky, have held discussions with each other concerning the Jayhawks’ recent struggles. Yes, there’s been communication, but apparently nothing formal such as a team meeting like the one held...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled
JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
Wichita Eagle
Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life
Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Wichita Eagle
Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects
The Texas Rangers had six players listed among the Top 100 prospects, as unveiled on the MLB Network on Thursday. The Rangers on the list included third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Evan Carter, pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, pitcher Jack Leiter and pitcher Brock Porter. Jung is the...
Comments / 0