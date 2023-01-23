ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade

With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
Wichita Eagle

Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life

Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Wichita Eagle

Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects

The Texas Rangers had six players listed among the Top 100 prospects, as unveiled on the MLB Network on Thursday. The Rangers on the list included third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Evan Carter, pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, pitcher Jack Leiter and pitcher Brock Porter. Jung is the...
