Wichita Eagle
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. gets invite to 2023 NFL Draft Combine
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. is one step closer to his NFL dream. The Kansas football team announced on social media on Friday that Phelps has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine. The Combine will take place from February 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Phelps originally played at...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On Cold Practices: ‘If The Quarterback Says That We Need To Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced in the elements on Thursday, but if it were up to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, they probably would've practiced inside. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a louder say, according to Chase. "We practiced outside today, actually in the cold. So you know I'd rather be...
Wichita Eagle
Steve Wilks and Other Coaches Who Could Join Vikings’ List of DC Candidates
The Vikings interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, their fourth completed interview as they look to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and in-house option Mike Pettine have also spoken with the team during this search. Maybe four names is enough. It's a balanced...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Wichita Eagle
What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?
The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
Wichita Eagle
Why Both Alabama and New England Fans are Pleased with Bill O’Brien Move: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... You know the saying about how one man's trash is another man's treasure?. That's a little extreme for this discussion, but it's part of...
Wichita Eagle
College golf coaches job blog: News from around the coaching community for 2023
Interested in the college golf coaching scene around the country in 2022? Get the latest updates on this page. If you have information to share on this page, please e-mail Lance Ringler or Cameron Jourdan. Editor’s note: To see previous listings, click here. January 26. HARVARD. Naree Song, who...
