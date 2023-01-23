ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects

The Texas Rangers had six players listed among the Top 100 prospects, as unveiled on the MLB Network on Thursday. The Rangers on the list included third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Evan Carter, pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, pitcher Jack Leiter and pitcher Brock Porter. Jung is the...
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
It Would Be Fitting For Utley And Rollins To Enter Into HOF Together

Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series. It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.
