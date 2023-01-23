Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series. It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO