Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Dircks Moving & Logistics gets new owner, hiring 70+ employees
What started in May of 1990 as a family business for Dircks Moving & Logistics with 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building has now grown into a multi-generational family business with over 250 employees statewide, 125 trucks, and more than 750,000-square-feet of warehouse space in 5 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. Now as they head into 2023 - brothers Chip and Rick Dircks have sold the burgeoning business to Chip’s son Matt Dircks, who will be leading Dircks Moving & Logistics into the future as President & CEO.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
azbigmedia.com
Integro Bank launches Breakfast Connection event for small businesses
Integro Bank announced the launch of a new quarterly incubator program to support small business owners. With new challenges coming at small businesses at a steady pace, Integro Bank is well-positioned to expand their support programs with a focus on SBA lending. January 31st kicks off the program with “2023...
azbigmedia.com
HomeSmart acquires Solid Source Real Estate Companies
HomeSmart, has announced its acquisition of metro Atlanta-based brokerage Solid Source Real Estate Companies and its nearly 2,000 agents. This latest acquisition makes HomeSmart the no. 1 transaction-fee brokerage in Georgia in the following categories based on 2022 metrics:. • Agent count 4,047. • Transaction sides 11,021. • Sales volume...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how new legislation could boost Arizona solar development
For about 300 days each year, the sun shines down on the Valley, making it a refuge for those wanting to pack away their parkas in favor of flip flops. Such conditions are nice for pool parties and tee times, but Phoenix’s glut of sunny days are also conducive for solar power generation. With President Joe Biden’s signature on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal funds will make it easier for residents and developers to harness one of Arizona’s greatest assets and convert it into clean energy. The question now: How will the new legislation boost Arizona solar development?
azbigmedia.com
5 must-see music events during Super Bowl week in Arizona
In the days leading up to the Super Bowl in Arizona, there will activities all over the Valley, many featuring some of the music industry's biggest stars. If you love music, here are some of the musical acts you’ll be able to see in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
Comments / 0