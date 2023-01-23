Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Jaylen Brown After Costly Missed Free Throws
Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown isn’t in an enviable position following Boston’s 120-117 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night. Brown shrunk in the spotlight during the most critical juncture of the game, front-rimming not one, but two free throws with 7.6 seconds left that could have put the Celtics in front but ultimately delivered them a stinging defeat.
Jalen Ramsey Trade Speculation Building; Should Patriots Inquire?
Could the Los Angeles Rams opt to move on from three-time First Team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey? It seems momentum is building in that direction for the Rams, who are limited in 2023 draft picks and cap space just weeks after they concluded one of the worst-ever seasons by a reigning Super Bowl champion.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple
The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report. Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Bounce Back After Abysmal Moment
A short-term memory will serve Jaylen Brown well after the Boston Celtics fell in overtime to the New York Knicks, 120-117, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brown faltered severely in one of the biggest moments of the game, front-rimming two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in the extra frame that would have put the Celtics in front if he got both attempts to drop.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Going Back To NBA All-Star Game As Starter
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has put together an MVP-like résumé this season. And now, Tatum can add NBA All-Star Game starter to it. Tatum was elected as an All-Star for the fourth straight season Thursday night and it will be the third time the 24-year-old starts the league’s marquee exhibition event. The two previous seasons Tatum replaced starters who were injured, but this time around, he earned the outright starting nod after garnering high marks in a fan, NBA players and media vote.
Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox
In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week. Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Alex Caruso On Trade Block; Could Celtics Be Fit?
With the Boston Celtics losers of three consecutive games, including a nail-bitter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night, perhaps it’s time for the front office to consider a few potential roster additions before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Boston has allowed over 110...
Nuggets Making Charge as NBA Title Contender in West
Bettors haven’t had an issue backing the Denver Nuggets in the futures market, as their price gets more in line with their status in the standings, which is atop the Western Conference with a 34-14 record. BetMGM NBA Futures Line Movement (Open –> Current) Celtics +650 –> +400...
Eagles-49ers Picks: San Fran Defense Poised To Key NFC Title Game Upset?
The NFL divisional round is behind us, and now we turn our attention to this weekend’s slate of conference championship games. We’ve got three bets to make for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, starting with the moneyline. All betting lines from...
It Had Been Quite Some Time Since Bruins, Celtics Lost On Same Day
The Bruins and the Celtics have been bringing the city of Boston a lot of success this season, but Thursday night they both lost for the first time in a long time. Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks that would have put them ahead had Brown drained both of them. Instead, the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win at TD Garden.
Kyrie Irving’s Future With Nets In Doubt Due To Lack Of Extension Talk
Kyrie Irving’s standing with the Brooklyn Nets was on incredibly rocky ground a couple of months ago. And while he has stayed out of headlines since then, his future with the Nets after this season still remains in doubt. Irving’s agent said the seven-time All-Star wants to stay in...
Could Boston Native Kevin Hayes Be On Bruins’ Radar At Trade Deadline?
The Bruins are the NHL’s best team, but a Stanley Cup is far from guaranteed. There aren’t many roster holes, but loading up for the stretch run could solidify the Black and Gold’s standing as the league’s No. 1 contender. Given the lack of obvious need,...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0