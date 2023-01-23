ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

CapMetro opens second track at Leander Station

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — CapMetro and local government officials celebrated the opening of a second rail track at CapMetro’s Leander station on Wednesday, the first completed work of Project Connect and a step towards stronger regional transit around Austin. The station, sitting on the corner of W Metro Drive and North US-183, sits at the […]
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Poll shows how Texans feel about state leaders, issues heading into session

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – A new poll is giving us a better idea of what Texans are thinking about the issues facing the state as we head into the legislative session. For insight, we spoke with Jim Henson, the executive director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. What follows is a partial transcript of our interview.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy