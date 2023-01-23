Read full article on original website
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
A group of theaters used to line Congress Avenue. Here’s what’s left of Austin’s ‘Show Row’
At least 12 theatres made up “Show Row,” a former entertainment and movie house district along Congress Avenue.
How Austin businesses are navigating the egg shortage
Inflation, supply chain issues and the now the Avian Flu are creating egg shortages and driving up prices at the grocery store. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with some Austin businesses to see how they are being impacted.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
ECHO count of homeless population happening Friday for first time since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) will traverse the city Friday night passing out care packages and hand counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin.
One person rescued from north Austin boarding house fire
No one else needed to be rescued, and there were no other injuries reported.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelter Wednesday night
The City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters Wednesday night ahead of temperatures in the 30s.
CapMetro opens second track at Leander Station
LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — CapMetro and local government officials celebrated the opening of a second rail track at CapMetro’s Leander station on Wednesday, the first completed work of Project Connect and a step towards stronger regional transit around Austin. The station, sitting on the corner of W Metro Drive and North US-183, sits at the […]
Musk’s potential plan to build homes for workforce is not a first in Texas
If the company did, in fact, team up with home developers to create a housing development in Bastrop County for his Central Texas Workforce, it is a rare move but not unheard of.
New organization joins fight to get people off the streets, into housing
More help is on the way to get people off the streets and into housing, but is it enough?
‘In the middle of a war zone’: Salon owners face increasingly dangerous encounters with homeless camp residents
These days, it doesn't take long for the routine chatter and sounds of blow dryers at Headspace Salon to suddenly turn into cries for help.
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
Volunteers for Jason Landry continued search over weekend in Luling
Over the weekend, volunteers continued their search in Luling for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
Poll shows how Texans feel about state leaders, issues heading into session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – A new poll is giving us a better idea of what Texans are thinking about the issues facing the state as we head into the legislative session. For insight, we spoke with Jim Henson, the executive director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. What follows is a partial transcript of our interview.
Person dies after veering off road, crashing into tree on Cesar Chavez
Police said the driver, who has not been identified, crossed into oncoming traffic then left the roadway and hit a tree.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
