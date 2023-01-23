"It could have been a truly feminist movie," Jane Fonda said of her 1968 film Barbarella Jane Fonda says she worries about what Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Barbarella reboot might look like. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda, 85, said she tries "not to" think about the forthcoming project, when asked for her opinion on the remake, which she is not involved with. "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be," the 80 for Brady star told the outlet. Fonda starred in...

10 HOURS AGO