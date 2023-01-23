Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Blake Lively's Upcoming Movie, 'It Ends With Us'
From the cast to the the plot, here's everything we know so far about the screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us Blake Lively, 35, is coming back to the big screen! The Gossip Girl alum will be starring in the film adaption of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us along with Justin Baldoni, 39. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the film will follow Lily, a woman who moves to a new city following college graduation and meets and falls in love...
‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'
The Poker Face star made Today host Hoda Kotb get a little misty as he shared the secrets of his marriage to actress Talisa Soto Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one. While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto. "The secret is, we just dig each other,"...
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched Laguna Beach, Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
"I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about," the How I Met Your Father star told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about her busy teen years as touring musician Hilary Duff's voice will be forever linked with Laguna Beach in viewers' minds, but the singer and actress has revealed she's never actually been one of those viewers. The How I Met Your Father star, 35, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Thursday night that she simply never had time...
Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About Barbarella Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney
"It could have been a truly feminist movie," Jane Fonda said of her 1968 film Barbarella Jane Fonda says she worries about what Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Barbarella reboot might look like. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda, 85, said she tries "not to" think about the forthcoming project, when asked for her opinion on the remake, which she is not involved with. "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be," the 80 for Brady star told the outlet. Fonda starred in...
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Sharon Stone Says Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci Were Never 'Misogynistic' to Her on Set: 'Not Those Guys'
Sharon Stone said she is "not the most popular actor in town" Sharon Stone says "some of the biggest stars in the business" have treated her poorly in the past — but never Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci. While discussing her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live with musician Sam Smith on Wednesday, Stone, 64, took a moment to share her thoughts with Variety on experiences with "stars" who she described as "so misogynistic." "I've worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will...
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About RHOSLC Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
"I blacked out," Heather said during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, noting that she still doesn't know what caused her injury Heather Gay was finally forced to address her mysterious black eye during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday night. The only problem was, she still had no answers. "I don't know how I got the black eye," the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen and her fellow costars. "I blacked out. I don't know what happened. ... I cannot speak...
Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding
Whoopi Goldberg couldn't believe her View co-host Sunny Hostin would expose her family secrets on national television. On Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg chided her co-star after Hostin revealed that her parents hid the fact they had a shotgun wedding 15 days after she was born. After...
Rita Ora Officially Confirms She's Married to Taika Waititi, Shares Video for 'You Only Love Me'
"I am officially off the market," Ora said during an appearance on the Heart Radio Breakfast show Rita Ora is officially off the market — and she said so herself! The pop star, 32, confirmed during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast in promotion of her new single "You Only Love Me" that she and partner Taika Waititi have tied the knot. The revelation comes five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora...
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
On her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski dove into the negative aspects of dating Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle — just not with everyone watching. The model, author and activist got candid about her experiences dating in the public eye on the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata. Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, said she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with. "I've...
Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to Blade: 'Their Movies Suck'
Stephen Dorff costarred with Wesley Snipes in New Line Cinema's 1998 Blade movie Stephen Dorff is not afraid to speak out negatively about modern superhero movies. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast at the Sundance Film Festival, Dorff, 49, said most modern mainstream movies are "all stupid to me" when asked if he finds it difficult to find roles like in his new film Divinity. "I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
The couple jetted off to the Aloha State shortly after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles The romance between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appears to be going strong! The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars continued their Hawaiian getaway on Monday, when they were snapped engaging in some PDA in a variety of locales. In one photo set, Wonders, 26, wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor, 29, stood on a rock. Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding for Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter recently sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got...
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry revealed that she had previously been asked to work on Eilish's breakout hit "Ocean Eyes" Katy Perry said she regrets not working with Billie Eilish when she had the chance. In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, "Ocean Eyes" — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner. While it is not clear whom...
George Clooney Reveals He Suffered from Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
Bell's palsy is a temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face George Clooney is speaking about a health ordeal he dealt with as a teenager. While appearing on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the actor, 61, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed at one point during the show how he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy when he was younger. Clooney, who has Kimmel's first guest on his late-night talk show series when it premiered in 2003, was joined by Snoop Dogg,...
Meghan Trainor Says She and Husband Daryl Sabara 'Only' Fight Over Food Preferences
In an exclusive clip from Gaby Dalkin's QVC+ show, My Best Friend's Kitchen, Trainor jokes her husband “might be a serial killer” over his disdain for dips Meghan Trainor is getting real in the kitchen. In an exclusive clip above from Gaby Dalkin's QVC+ show, My Best Friend's Kitchen, the singer, 29, dishes about her husband Daryl Sabara's hatred for all dips while preparing one comprised of labneh, feta and garlic. "I will tell you right now that my husband — he might be a serial killer because he doesn't love dips,"...
