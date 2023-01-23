Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild now hiring over 2,000 workers for 2023 season
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Want to work at an amusement park for the summer? Job applications are now being accepted at Kennywood Park, along with Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone. (Video above: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?) The parks want to hire more than 2,000 people...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Double rainbow over downtown Pittsburgh
A double rainbow appeared over the city of Pittsburgh Wednesday. The rainbow was quite the welcome sight after the snowy start to the day.
wtae.com
'Dance Moms' studio items in Penn Hills being auctioned off
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Items from Abby Lee Miller's former dance studio are up for grabs inan online auction. What's up for bid? Watch the video above and take a look inside the studio. On Friday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was invited for a tour of the final items...
wtae.com
'He was the best friend you could have': Friends celebrate Nicholas Theofilis' life
OAKMONT, Pa. — Nicholas Theofilis was supposed to turn 24 Thursday. "Nick was the youngest 'oldest' man I've ever met," said Katie Shimko. "He was an old soul and he was the best friend you could have." Standing outside Carnivores Restaurant & Sports Bar, Shimko told Pittsburgh's Action News...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh chefs named 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists
PITTSBURGH — The list of 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists includes three chefs from Pittsburgh restaurants. Nik Forsberg, of Fet-Fisk, and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, of Apteka, were recognized in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, which covers Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Fet-Fisk is...
wtae.com
Video: Snowflake the polar bear enjoys the snow day at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
PITTSBURGH — Some of us enjoy winter more than others. One member of the Pittsburgh Zoo was showing that off on social media. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium posted a video of Snowflake the polar bear romping in the snow Wednesday. Watch the video above to watch Snowflake play.
wtae.com
Higher heating bills and increased cost of food impacting Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is in dire need of volunteers, after seeing an increase in the number of families who need assistance. "We've already distributed 17% more food, so we're really in need of about 120 volunteers per week in the market," corporate and community engagement manager Maria Montaro said Thursday.
wtae.com
It's almost fish fry season. What you need to know to get your permit
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — We are just under a month away from Ash Wednesday, the start of the Christian season of Lent. That also means the start of fish fry season. If you've lived around Pittsburgh for a while, you know how big that is. The Allegheny County Health...
wtae.com
Justice for Tyre Nichols rally to be held in East Liberty Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Along with people in Memphis, people in other parts of the country spent Friday night protesting in response to the video footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Saturday afternoon, Pittsburghers plan to meet at Obama Academy at 2 p.m. in East Liberty to demand justice be...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
wtae.com
High winds hit Fayette County; 2 trees fall outside elementary school
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two large trees fell outside an elementary school as strong winds moved through parts of Fayette County on Wednesday morning. Crews on the scene at Marshall Elementary School said power was knocked out, and children were evacuated to the high school for pickup. "It...
wtae.com
Man found shot to death in wooded area of Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the city's Elliott neighborhood Thursday. The medical examiner's office said Kenneth A. Lennex, 34, of Dravosburg, was found dead in a wooded area at Herrod and Bond streets. Lennex's death was ruled a homicide. Police...
wtae.com
Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
wtae.com
Duquesne University calls food delivery incident a game-time prank
PITTSBURGH — Video captured a person trying to deliver food to someone on the basketball court during game action between the Duquesne Dukes and Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night. That video has caught fire on social media, drawing laughs from many viewers, including students on campus. This content is...
wtae.com
Monongahela water main break leaves businesses flooded
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Several businesses were flooded due to a broken water main in Monongahela, Washington County, on Thursday night. The entire 400 block of West Main Street, which consists of businesses and apartments, was without power. The property owner said the businesses and eight tenants that live in...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania care home worker sentenced to 17 years for abusing residents
A man will spend 17 years in prison for abusing people with physical and mental disabilities in Beaver County. Last year, Zachary Dinell admitted to recording himself abusing people at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton. Residents of the care facility were punched, kicked, choked and had liquids rubbed into their...
wtae.com
Man held for trial in deadly 2013 bank robbery inside a Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County judge ruled Keith Wilk will stand trial in the killing of Vincent Kelley on Father's Day duringa bank robbery nearly a decade ago. Kelley's family was in the courtroom for Wilk's preliminary hearing. "I haven't slept in two days because I was so...
wtae.com
Judge rules Post-Gazette bargained in bad faith with union, violated National Labor Relations Act
PITTSBURGH — An administrative law judge ruled Thursday that Pittsburgh Post-Gazette management and its representatives have bargained in bad faith with the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh since 2019. "It feels really good to win," said Zack Tanner, president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh. Tanner said that he believes...
Comments / 0