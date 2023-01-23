ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtae.com

'Dance Moms' studio items in Penn Hills being auctioned off

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Items from Abby Lee Miller's former dance studio are up for grabs inan online auction. What's up for bid? Watch the video above and take a look inside the studio. On Friday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was invited for a tour of the final items...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh chefs named 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists

PITTSBURGH — The list of 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists includes three chefs from Pittsburgh restaurants. Nik Forsberg, of Fet-Fisk, and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, of Apteka, were recognized in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, which covers Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Fet-Fisk is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Justice for Tyre Nichols rally to be held in East Liberty Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Along with people in Memphis, people in other parts of the country spent Friday night protesting in response to the video footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Saturday afternoon, Pittsburghers plan to meet at Obama Academy at 2 p.m. in East Liberty to demand justice be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ryan Shazier on new business venture

We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
INDUSTRY, PA
wtae.com

Duquesne University calls food delivery incident a game-time prank

PITTSBURGH — Video captured a person trying to deliver food to someone on the basketball court during game action between the Duquesne Dukes and Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night. That video has caught fire on social media, drawing laughs from many viewers, including students on campus. This content is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Monongahela water main break leaves businesses flooded

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Several businesses were flooded due to a broken water main in Monongahela, Washington County, on Thursday night. The entire 400 block of West Main Street, which consists of businesses and apartments, was without power. The property owner said the businesses and eight tenants that live in...
MONONGAHELA, PA

