Bonita Springs, FL

Woman caught on camera stealing plushie from Bonita Springs store

By Mariana Ortiz
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A customer recorded a woman stealing a boba plushie from The Boba Shop in Bonita Springs.

Jocelyn Pineda was enjoying her own drink while listening to “Flower” by Miley Cyrus in her car when she saw a woman running with “Wilbert”, the plushie Sunday.

Wilbert is a boba plushie that has a brown straw and a milk tea boba suit.

The store, located at 27975 old 41 rd, shared the video on its social media.

“You see someone rip poor Wilbert from our signboard we add outside and run into a getaway vehicle,” posted The Boba Shop.

The unidentified woman is seen with a red long-sleeve shirt running towards a grey car with Wilbert in her hand.

If anyone has any information on Wilbert’s location, they can call to 646-500-2933.

Fort Myers, FL
