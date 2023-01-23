Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
fox44news.com
Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
News Channel 25
Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win
KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
Time To Get Cheesy: Texas Pizza Fest Coming To Salado, Texas
(Salado, Texas) - All of us at one point in our lives, we all tried pizza. There's no need to explain what pizza is, but we all have our favorites don't we? Personally, I love just a regular pepperoni pizza. There are many to choose from in terms of toppings,...
azlenews.net
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Freezing Temperatures Are Impacting Central Texas – Here’s How You Can Help
With the overnight temperatures going below freezing the next few nights, there is a greater need for places to accommodate homeless and displaced residents. The Moss Rose Center will be open at 1103 East Avenue E each night through Friday morning in Killeen, Texas. Donations Are Welcome, But... Centers like...
KWTX
Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office loses chief deputy to retirement
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A week after announcing his bid for a third term in office, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara finds himself in the market for a new chief deputy with the retirement of David Kilcrease. Kilcrease, 64, said Wednesday that he and McNamara have been discussing his impending...
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas
(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb
Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.
