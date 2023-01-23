Read full article on original website
South Jersey Man Thought He Was Chatting With Teenage Girl: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, authorities said. Hazleton Newman, 31, of Chatsworth, was charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault on a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation revealed that...
Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey
A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
Medford woman pleads guilty to a crime that happened decades ago
MOUNT HOLLY – A Medford woman has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child some 40 years ago. Katherine Clements, 61, was accused of assaulting a boy “over several years beginning in the early 1980s,” according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. It said an investigation...
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
Motorist sentenced to 5 years in prison after fatal DWI crash on Halloween
A judge sentenced a South Jersey man to five years in prison this week following his guilty plea in a fatal drunken driving crash. Thomas J. McAlorum II, 33, of Delanco, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree count of death by auto in an Oct. 31, 2020, crash that killed Clement Mitchell Jr., 75, of Pitman.
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife During Custody Exchange Inside Wawa Store
A man was convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife during a scheduled custody exchange inside a Delaware County Wawa store nearly four years ago. Brian Kennedy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder following 30 minutes of jury deliberations on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's...
Family creates fundraiser for funeral of N.J. man shot to death by police
A man shot to death by a police officer Sunday is being remembered by relatives as “the glue to our family.”. The family of Daniel E. Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, has created a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses. Police responded to a 911 call at...
Two Atlantic City women assaulted workers during robbery, police say
Two Atlantic City women are in jail after they allegedly assaulted two store employees and stole items. Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a fight inside a store, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Two employees told Officers Latray Butcher and Robert...
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Millville man indicted in shooting death of his wife
A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Millville man on charges that he shot his wife to death in November. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, is accused of shooting Ramy Garcia, 35, at their North 4th Street residence on Millville on Nov. 2. Police officers responding to the home that...
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
