Burlington County, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
CAMDEN, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
YAHOO!

Medford woman pleads guilty to a crime that happened decades ago

MOUNT HOLLY – A Medford woman has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child some 40 years ago. Katherine Clements, 61, was accused of assaulting a boy “over several years beginning in the early 1980s,” according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. It said an investigation...
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
NJ.com

Millville man indicted in shooting death of his wife

A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Millville man on charges that he shot his wife to death in November. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, is accused of shooting Ramy Garcia, 35, at their North 4th Street residence on Millville on Nov. 2. Police officers responding to the home that...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

