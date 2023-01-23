ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

WWE 'Sunday Stunner' event coming to Toledo in April

TOLEDO, Ohio — World Wrestling Entertainment will soon make another stop in the Glass City. The Huntington Center will play host to WWE's Sunday Stunner event on April 23. Superstars are to be determined, but the show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets start...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Best in snow: Here's how you can enter the city of Toledo snow-sculpting contest

TOLEDO, Ohio — With several inches of snow blanketing the Toledo area, now is your chance to show off your snowman-making skills--and enter for a chance to win a prize. The city of Toledo is hosting a snow-sculpting contest from Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Show off your creativity by building anything from snowmen to forts to sculptures. The (cloudy) sky is the limit.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
BLISSFIELD, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What factors do schools consider for snow days?

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A winter storm is expected to hit much of Ohio and Michigan throughout the day Wednesday, and area superintendents and school districts have to decide whether to delay or cancel school. Tecumseh Public Schools superintendent Rick Hilderley said his district considers multiple factors before canceling...
TECUMSEH, MI
WTOL 11

You can taste test Super Bowl goodies this weekend at Sampling Saturday

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — If you have the hankering to sample some locally made treats or need some inspiration to liven up a recipe, there's a perfect event for you this weekend. Beeker's General Store has been a staple of the village of Pemberville for 146 years. Along with offering plenty of locally made crafts and decorations, it's the only place where you can find many of these artisan goods made by local and regional vendors.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

How to shovel snow safely

TOLEDO, Ohio — While plow crews are ready to take on the snow on the roads, health professionals say you should have a plan to limit your risks while clearing your driveways and sidewalks after the snow expected to arrive in the region Wednesday. Each winter, ProMedica hospitals see...
TOLEDO, OH
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
