WWE 'Sunday Stunner' event coming to Toledo in April
TOLEDO, Ohio — World Wrestling Entertainment will soon make another stop in the Glass City. The Huntington Center will play host to WWE's Sunday Stunner event on April 23. Superstars are to be determined, but the show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets start...
Best in snow: Here's how you can enter the city of Toledo snow-sculpting contest
TOLEDO, Ohio — With several inches of snow blanketing the Toledo area, now is your chance to show off your snowman-making skills--and enter for a chance to win a prize. The city of Toledo is hosting a snow-sculpting contest from Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Show off your creativity by building anything from snowmen to forts to sculptures. The (cloudy) sky is the limit.
Passenger Safety Awareness Week: How to keep passengers in your vehicle safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — The last week of January is Passenger Safety Awareness Week, which includes not only the safety of children in car seats but teenagers and adults as well. Hannah Eberlein, the KISS -- Kids in Safety Seats -- program coordinator, said all occupants of a vehicle need to be harnessed properly to ensure safety.
Are the days numbered for Uncle John's Pancake House? Why we could soon see the end of an era
TOLEDO, Ohio — Uncle John's Pancake House has been stacking pancakes for 60 years, but business may soon come to a close as the west Toledo staple contemplates an offer to sell their location to the car wash next door. If sold, the property on Secor Road will be...
Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Toledo snow angels helps residents in need clear snow from driveways, walkways
TOLEDO, Ohio — From Toledo's roadways to sidewalks to walkways and driveways, not everyone is physically able to grab a shovel and get clear snow. So, the city of Toledo brought back its Snow Angels Shoveling Program to assist older residents and those with disabilities. The program was made...
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
What factors do schools consider for snow days?
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A winter storm is expected to hit much of Ohio and Michigan throughout the day Wednesday, and area superintendents and school districts have to decide whether to delay or cancel school. Tecumseh Public Schools superintendent Rick Hilderley said his district considers multiple factors before canceling...
You can taste test Super Bowl goodies this weekend at Sampling Saturday
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — If you have the hankering to sample some locally made treats or need some inspiration to liven up a recipe, there's a perfect event for you this weekend. Beeker's General Store has been a staple of the village of Pemberville for 146 years. Along with offering plenty of locally made crafts and decorations, it's the only place where you can find many of these artisan goods made by local and regional vendors.
How to shovel snow safely
TOLEDO, Ohio — While plow crews are ready to take on the snow on the roads, health professionals say you should have a plan to limit your risks while clearing your driveways and sidewalks after the snow expected to arrive in the region Wednesday. Each winter, ProMedica hospitals see...
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Reward offered for information on west Toledo hit-and-run that killed one Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group at Carmel's Mexican Restaurant in west Toledo is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the driver who hit and killed Johnny Gill, a regular patron, on Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, Gill, 72, was found unconscious by officers in the street...
It took a little time, but snow is finally here this winter: Are you ready?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been a slow winter in terms of snow fall so far, and it does not necessarily mean the worst is yet to come, but with WTOL 11's Weather Team making Wednesday an Alert Day, we spoke with AAA on what you need to know to be prepared.
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
