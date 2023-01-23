Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Interact Club meets, donates pet food
The Boothbay Region High School Interact Club met for their monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Interact Advisor Bruce Harris started by welcoming the group to the first meeting of 2023. Betsy Wildes came to speak to the group about her experience with Action for Animals. Ms. Wildes spoke about Action for Animals' mission statement and what they stand for.
CTL students win Eastern Regional Scholastic writing awards
The East Region of the Scholastic Writing Competition has named three eighth-grade students from Edgecomb’s Center for Teaching and Learning as recipients of its 2023 awards for excellence in writing. Allison Philbrick of Alna received two Gold Keys for her poetry, “The Old Dock” and "Timelapse Haiku," and Honorable...
‘Getting Onboard’: A multimedia presentation at The Waldo
“Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the...
Graduation traditions and money
When Lynn Blake approached me just before Christmas about the Register doing a story/series on the costs of Boothbay Region High School’s graduation events, we were lucky to have our “new” news contributor Candi Joneth step up to tackle the issue. Her two articles (second one appears this week) fully explain the problems involved regarding classes raising money for just about every aspect of graduation.
Gloria Knapp
Gloria Knapp, 86, peacefully passed away Jan. 23, 2023 with her family by her side. Gloria was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to parents Maxine Brewer and Guy Dodge. The family soon moved back to Maine where Gloria attended the East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor schools. Gloria married...
Verna Slater
Verna Slater died on Nov. 7, 2022 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born July 21, 1928 in Fredericton, New Brunswick to William and Vella Clark and moved to Rhode Island in 1943 where she continued her education and met her husband, Arthur. They were married in 1951 and after a short business career she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons whom they raised in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Of lottery and lyrics
As expected, the garden, the yard, and the back deck are snow-covered. What did you expect, Grasshopper? We live in the Great State of Maine. Do you expect palm trees in January?. One thing I did not expect was that the old faithful snow shovel somehow seemed heavier than it...
Substance Use Awareness Project seeks volunteers
At the January Substance Use Prevention Partnership (SUPP) meeting, Healthy Lincoln County (HLC) announced plans for a series of public events throughout Lincoln County in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, held globally on Aug. 31 to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and pay tribute to the grief felt by surviving families and friends.
Seahawks hold off Bulldogs
The Boothbay Region Seahawks picked up an important late-season win at home Thursday night as they held off the Hall-Dale Bulldogs, 51-47. Boothbay led by four after one quarter and at halftime bolted out to an 11-point lead early in the third quarter only to have Hall-Dale battle back, and eventually take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but second chance baskets by Seahawks Finn Harkins and Gryffin Kristan and two free throws from Kayden Ames gave Boothbay the lead back and the win. Hall-Dale had a chance to tie the game but missed a shot off an inbounds play and a desperation three-point attempt by TJ Wilson fell short.
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
Seahawks vs. Monmouth Jan. 27
The Boothbay Region High School girls basketball team will host the Monmouth Academy Mustangs this Friday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. This game was rescheduled from Jan. 20, according to Allan Crocker, BRHS athletic director.
Jan. 27 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Mustangs ground Seahawks
The Monmouth Mustangs improved to 9-2 on the season with a convincing 72-39 win over the visiting Boothbay Region Seahawks boys basketball team Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Seahawks (6-5) stayed with Monmouth for one quarter but trailed at halftime by 16, 37-21. The Mustangs held Boothbay to five points in the final quarter.
Waldoboro lawmaker under investigation for allegedly forging signatures
AUGUSTA — Just a little more than a month after being elected to serve in the 131st Maine State Legislature, a Waldoboro man is under investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office over an accusation of signature fraud related to his legislative campaign. Rep. Clinton Collamore, a Democrat,...
