The Boothbay Region Seahawks picked up an important late-season win at home Thursday night as they held off the Hall-Dale Bulldogs, 51-47. Boothbay led by four after one quarter and at halftime bolted out to an 11-point lead early in the third quarter only to have Hall-Dale battle back, and eventually take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but second chance baskets by Seahawks Finn Harkins and Gryffin Kristan and two free throws from Kayden Ames gave Boothbay the lead back and the win. Hall-Dale had a chance to tie the game but missed a shot off an inbounds play and a desperation three-point attempt by TJ Wilson fell short.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO