Integrating art on campus is the goal of $20M University of Michigan initiative
ANN ARBOR, MI - A $20-million investment by the University of Michigan in the next five years will expand artistic opportunities across campus and the region. The funding, which comes from UM, will expand programs across campus, support projects by students, attract more artists to UM and provide a platform to artists across the state and region, university officials said.
For these Ukrainian student refugees, school let them find a piece of home in Michigan
Vlad Kozar’s high school experience has been drastically different than most kids. A native of Ukraine, he and his mother fled the country nearly a year ago in an effort to get away from the ongoing war with Russia. In the process, the 16-year-old Kozar had to leave behind not only his home, but one of the most important people in his life: his father, who decided to stay and fight as a Ukrainian soldier.
This UM student is a world champion Rubik’s Cube solver: 17 seconds, blindfolded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Hundreds participate in a giant snowball fight at University of Michigan Diag
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While some prefer to stay inside during a winter storm, University of Michigan students would rather embrace the harsh weather. Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the heart of campus for a giant snowball fight on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Before the fight began, a...
Appeals court rejects Ann Arbor police union’s lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against Ann Arbor’s police union in a lawsuit that challenged the legality of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a five-page order issued Jan. 19, a three-judge appeals panel ruled Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Carol Kuhnke...
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
When did the University of Michigan last have a snow day? Santa Ono ignites discussion
ANN ARBOR, MI - It probably comes as no surprise to most that the University of Michigan is open Wednesday. But President Santa Ono is being given a crash course on social media on just how many snow days the Ann Arbor campus has had in recent memory. Ono received...
Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
Self-proclaimed ‘sovereign citizen’ sentenced for paying taxes with fake $1M checks
LANSING, MI – A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen – who claims he is exempt from paying state taxes – has been sentenced for writing three fraudulent checks of $1 million each to the Michigan Treasury. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County, was sentenced on Wednesday by Ingham County...
DTE Energy opposes Ann Arbor gas ban proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — DTE Energy is against Ann Arbor’s proposal to ban gas service for new buildings. A representative for the Detroit-based utility, which provides gas and electric service in the area, said DTE remains committed to upgrading Ann Arbor’s electrical grid as the city aims to transition to all-electric buildings and electric vehicles, but DTE doesn’t support taking away anyone’s choice to opt for gas.
Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
$3M renovation will bring expanded offerings to Busch’s in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter is now offering customers more options than ever before. A roughly eight-month-long project has brought more than $3 million in renovations to the supermarket at 7080 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. The store had its grand reopening to celebrate the new changes on Friday, Jan. 20.
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
Washtenaw County School closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
ANN ARBOR, MI - After steady snow reduced travel across southeast Michigan Wednesday, some Washtenaw County schools have opted to remain closed Thursday. Several of the district’s public K-12 districts opted close again Thursday, citing secondary and subdivision roads that have not yet been plowed after the area was hit with several inches of snow.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Ann Arbor streets, including busy downtown stretch, closing for utility projects
ANN ARBOR, MI - A set of Ann Arbor streets, including one block in a busy downtown commercial stretch, will see closures for utility projects, each lasting several weeks. The upcoming traffic restrictions will affect part of a pair of streets running through Kerrytown and another near the University of Michigan’s central campus.
