Integrating art on campus is the goal of $20M University of Michigan initiative

ANN ARBOR, MI - A $20-million investment by the University of Michigan in the next five years will expand artistic opportunities across campus and the region. The funding, which comes from UM, will expand programs across campus, support projects by students, attract more artists to UM and provide a platform to artists across the state and region, university officials said.
For these Ukrainian student refugees, school let them find a piece of home in Michigan

Vlad Kozar’s high school experience has been drastically different than most kids. A native of Ukraine, he and his mother fled the country nearly a year ago in an effort to get away from the ongoing war with Russia. In the process, the 16-year-old Kozar had to leave behind not only his home, but one of the most important people in his life: his father, who decided to stay and fight as a Ukrainian soldier.
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
DTE Energy opposes Ann Arbor gas ban proposal

ANN ARBOR, MI — DTE Energy is against Ann Arbor’s proposal to ban gas service for new buildings. A representative for the Detroit-based utility, which provides gas and electric service in the area, said DTE remains committed to upgrading Ann Arbor’s electrical grid as the city aims to transition to all-electric buildings and electric vehicles, but DTE doesn’t support taking away anyone’s choice to opt for gas.
Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
Washtenaw County School closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

ANN ARBOR, MI - After steady snow reduced travel across southeast Michigan Wednesday, some Washtenaw County schools have opted to remain closed Thursday. Several of the district’s public K-12 districts opted close again Thursday, citing secondary and subdivision roads that have not yet been plowed after the area was hit with several inches of snow.
