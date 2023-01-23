ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

J America
4d ago

Commendable for wanting to fight for his right to stay in Oakland. The part about throwing his shells over the Bay Bridge is bizarre, did someone find them?

Reply
2
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release

OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One of the police officers involved in an FBI investigation in Antioch has now resigned. He is one of eight officers who are part of a federal investigation over allegations of misconduct. The other officers are on paid administrative leave. They make up 10 percent of the...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo

The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
VALLEJO, CA
thesfnews.com

Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cop Who Shot Keita O’Neil Wants Case Dismissed, Blames Chesa

Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [SF Business Times]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night's mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. "Oakland is a resilient town with proud people and we’re sick and tired […]
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases. On Jan. […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge

Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products. The suspects […]
BERKELEY, CA

