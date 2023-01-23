Read full article on original website
J America
4d ago
Commendable for wanting to fight for his right to stay in Oakland. The part about throwing his shells over the Bay Bridge is bizarre, did someone find them?
Reply
2
Related
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
KTVU FOX 2
1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation
ANTIOCH, Calif. - One of the police officers involved in an FBI investigation in Antioch has now resigned. He is one of eight officers who are part of a federal investigation over allegations of misconduct. The other officers are on paid administrative leave. They make up 10 percent of the...
SFist
Oakland NAACP Rallies Behind Suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Whose Supporters Are Closing Ranks
A week into his suspension for allegedly mishandling internal discipline, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is mounting an aggressive PR campaign to get his job back, with the Oakland NAACP and several community figures rallied for him Tuesday outside an Oakland courthouse. The palace intrigue atop the Oakland Police Department...
KTVU FOX 2
Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo
The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cop Who Shot Keita O’Neil Wants Case Dismissed, Blames Chesa
Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [SF Business Times]
Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night's mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. "Oakland is a resilient town with proud people and we’re sick and tired […]
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
indybay.org
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases. On Jan. […]
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
SFist
Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge
Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Tallying error in Oakland, Calif., led to inaccurate election results
On December 28, 2022, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters acknowledged in a press release that the initial certified results were incorrect for the school director race in District 4 of the Oakland Unified School District in California. Although Nick Resnick was certified as the winner of the race in...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year
One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products. The suspects […]
Comments / 15