ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Will Stabler and Benson kiss on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ tonight (1/26/23)?: Here’s how to watch.

Tonight is the night fans find out if the characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson actually do kiss on “Law & Order: SVU.”. A preview appears to show the characters getting ready for a kiss - leaning in very closely to each other with Benson cradling Stabler’s face. The actors - Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay - have been tight-lipped about the encounter.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy