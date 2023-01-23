Effective: 2023-01-27 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 945 AM EST. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Essex, Passaic, and Morris Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Passaic River At Pine Brook. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EST Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EST Friday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.1 feet on 06/23/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (7 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Fri 9 pm 18.9 18.5 19.1 1am 1/28

