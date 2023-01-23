Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March
This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!. Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
Applications Now Accepted for the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery
The application period is now open for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. You have until, May 15 to apply. Applications are only being accepted online. Once completed, you'll receive a confirmation email indicating that you successfully entered.
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
A Mainer Offers Tips For Driving In A Crappy Snow Storm
Based on what I have seen so far this winter, many of you could use these pointers!. To say that winter driving in Maine is an experience like no other would be understating it. Even after years of driving, I still get nervous just driving from the studio here in Brewer, to the west side of Bangor, when there is significant snowfall on the roads. When you factor in navigating the interstate, it's twice as terrifying.
They’re In The Mood For Love! Skunks & Racoons Are Making Babies
While humans tend to find fun ways of staying warm in the winter months, some of which even involve some snuggle time, it would seem we're not alone in this sentiment. In fact, right about now, some four-legged furry creatures are turning their attention to their mates, thinking about ways in which they can both stay warm, and perhaps grow their families a bit, too!
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Fort Kent to Portland with...
Here’s 30 Things Mainers Always Complain About During the Winter. Do You?
The other day, I was complaining about shoveling. We had a snow storm that dumped tons of heavy wet fluffy stuff all over us and it was beautiful but extremely exhausting. Did I mention it was painful too? I felt like I blew out both of my hips and even downward dog wouldn't help. By the time I came inside, it was dark, my hair was frozen, I couldn't feel my toes, my phone was drenched, and I lost one of my air pods.
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Jan. 16-22
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 16th – 22nd, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver arrested after traffic stop in Fort Fairfield. On January 17th, Trooper Roy was monitoring traffic in Fort...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
Maine Marijuana Scams Could Cause Victims Money to Go Up In Smoke
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about marijuana scams that could take your money and/or deliver questionable products. Scam artists are diabolically brilliant about their scams and the latest, involving phony online marijuana dispensaries, is no exception. Why would you buy marijuana online, you ask? There are dispensaries practically on every corner. But that's the brilliant part of this scheme - the phony sites are labeled as local. So, unless you really check into them, you might think that you're buying from a business in your community.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0