“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” –Langston Hughes. The Lunar New Year was celebrated on Sunday, but unfortunately will be remembered for a deadly shooting in California. It is just unbelievable that these horrific tragedies continue across our country. This Year of the Rabbit is said to bring peace and optimism. Perhaps it will bring action and solutions for this plague of gun violence.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO