ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO