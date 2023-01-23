Read full article on original website
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty
ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
Millers Trial: Day One witnesses, opening statements and forensic report
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son who were accused of killing their neighbor during a fight in an Abilene alleyway over trash began January 24. Both Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller were charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard, who was shot and killed in an alley on […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Bond set at $1M for man accused of drawing weapon, shot by Abilene police
A man shot Sunday evening by police in the driveway of a north Abilene home remains hospitalized in critical condition but already has been charged with first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace officer. Bond on that charge is $1 million. In a news release Monday afternoon, police say...
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring one child in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving one with minor injuries. Police responded to a call from an AISD bus driver saying a bus was shot while driving its normal route. APD said a female student...
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
Tye man dead after gunshot wound to the head
TYE, Texas — At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Tye Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Base Road about a person who had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, they discovered Omar Guajardo, 19, of Tye, dead inside a home. According...
