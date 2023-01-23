ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, TX

State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
ABILENE, TX
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty

ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
ABILENE, TX
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
ABILENE, TX
Tye man dead after gunshot wound to the head

TYE, Texas — At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Tye Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Base Road about a person who had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, they discovered Omar Guajardo, 19, of Tye, dead inside a home. According...
TYE, TX

