Valparaiso Police say a suspect has been taken into custody related to multiple Valparaiso High School threats. A news release from the Valparaiso Police Department says a teenager from Ohio was taken into custody in connection with multiple threats made at Valparaiso High School this month communicated by phone, including one yesterday. Valparaiso Police say the investigation has included the support of numerous local and federal authorities. A news release from Valparaiso Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials also said threats made Thursday resulted in lockdowns or lockouts at multiple schools in the Region; it’s not known whether the school threats in other jurisdictions are connected. Police say the threats were determined to be non-credible.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO