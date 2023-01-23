ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past

Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Massachusetts Native Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Prestigious Harvard Honor

From Stifler’s Mom to Woman of the Year. Not a bad arc for Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge. This week, the Norwell native was named Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. According to a release from the organization, the award is “bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”
BOSTON, MA
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
How Do You Feel About Kim Kardashian Giving This Two-Hour Speech at Harvard?

I recently wrote about Kim Kardashian being in Boston this past weekend and the comments flooded in quickly filled with “who cares?” and “I don’t give a sh^t’s”. Well, funny enough, I can see the analytics for how many people did in fact care by those who clicked on the article, and while you may say you don’t give a crap, you’re here reading this right now, aren’t ya?
BOSTON, MA
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine

The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
FREEPORT, ME
Two UNH Students Involved in Pedestrian Crash in Durham, New Hampshire

Two UNH students, including a member of the men's hockey team, were involved in a pedestrian crash in Durham Tuesday night. Durham Deputy Chief David Holmstock said a 2015 Buick SE Enclave driven by Connor Lovett, 21, of Franklin, Massachusetts, struck pedestrian, Brian Faxon, 21, of Bedford, New Hampshire, as he crossed Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way around 6:20 p.m. Faxon was crossing within the crosswalk, according to Holmstock.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

