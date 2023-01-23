Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
My Journey to Skating With the Stars in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
It's me, hi, I'm in skating with the stars it's ME - Logan from Kira and Logan in the Morning on 97.5 WOKQ. Okay, but seriously - I am. A few months ago, I was approached to be a part of this fun, ice skating event called skating with the stars.
New Hampshire Inventor Will Appear on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ With Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban, meet Laura Lady. This weekend, the latter, an entrepreneur who lives in Webster, New Hampshire, will try to impress Cuban and the other Sharks on a brand-new episode of the ABC series Shark Tank. Lady is pitching a product known as FryAway. Its purpose is turning cooking oil...
Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
This Novel by Maine’s Stephen King Wound Up Changing My Life
As a millennial raised during the boom of cable television, I was never a particularly big reader, unless there was a personal pan pizza waiting for me at Pizza Hut in Portsmouth. So, for a long time, I called myself a Stephen King fan simply because I liked movies based on his works.
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past
Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
Massachusetts Native Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Prestigious Harvard Honor
From Stifler’s Mom to Woman of the Year. Not a bad arc for Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge. This week, the Norwell native was named Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. According to a release from the organization, the award is “bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Hey Pedestrians of New England: You Need to Kick This Annoying Habit
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
How Do You Feel About Kim Kardashian Giving This Two-Hour Speech at Harvard?
I recently wrote about Kim Kardashian being in Boston this past weekend and the comments flooded in quickly filled with “who cares?” and “I don’t give a sh^t’s”. Well, funny enough, I can see the analytics for how many people did in fact care by those who clicked on the article, and while you may say you don’t give a crap, you’re here reading this right now, aren’t ya?
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
This Maine City Ranked No. 17 out of 182 for Best Foodie Cities 2022
If Portland, Maine, has one thing, it’s good food. I have practically lived here my entire life and I still have so many restaurants and spots to try just in this very city, let alone the state. We have classics that have been around for generations and are still...
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
Two UNH Students Involved in Pedestrian Crash in Durham, New Hampshire
Two UNH students, including a member of the men's hockey team, were involved in a pedestrian crash in Durham Tuesday night. Durham Deputy Chief David Holmstock said a 2015 Buick SE Enclave driven by Connor Lovett, 21, of Franklin, Massachusetts, struck pedestrian, Brian Faxon, 21, of Bedford, New Hampshire, as he crossed Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way around 6:20 p.m. Faxon was crossing within the crosswalk, according to Holmstock.
