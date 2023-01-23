ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuttawa, KY

kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
CLARK COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital

A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear referred to a promise on Thursday that he made shortly after the flood. In July he said he would be there every day, every week and every month that it takes to rebuild. On Thursday he acknowledged that others have made and kept similar commitments, one of those being a perry county native.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools

Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
MAYFIELD, KY

