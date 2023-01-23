Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police captain files lawsuit against agency for discrimination
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A Kentucky State Police captain is suing her employer for what she calls discrimination based on her sex. The lawsuit was filed in August 2022 in Franklin County. Louisville attorney Thomas Clay represents Captain Jennifer Sandlin, who serves as the KSP’s highest ranking woman as the commander of Post 13 in Hazard.
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
wymt.com
Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area. Somerset...
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
wymt.com
Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
lakercountry.com
Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital
A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
Three generations of Hazard family has served in fire department
For one local family, serving on the Hazard Fire Department is a tradition. The patriarch of the family, Earl Smith, started his career in 1968 and retired in 1997. Smith's son, Brad, followed in his footsteps, joining in 1987. Smith’s four grandsons, ages 32, 30 and 21, also followed in...
Poker Run & Bike Show Fundraiser Planned to Honor a Western Kentucky Family that Faced Unspeakable Tragedy
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
wymt.com
‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear referred to a promise on Thursday that he made shortly after the flood. In July he said he would be there every day, every week and every month that it takes to rebuild. On Thursday he acknowledged that others have made and kept similar commitments, one of those being a perry county native.
wymt.com
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
Comments / 2