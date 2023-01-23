Read full article on original website
McGraw boys basketball recognized in latest state rankings
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The McGraw varsity boys basketball team received recognition in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s state rankings for a second-straight week. The Eagles (9-3)...
Cortland police announces change in animal services contract
The City of Cortland Police Department recently announced a change in its contract for animal services. City police are now under contract with the Country Acres Animal Shelter on West Scott Road in the town of Homer. This means city police are no longer contracted with the Cortland County SPCA, which will no longer be providing services in Cortland.
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, January 27
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Shifting winds will bring a few snow showers into the area, but most of the day will be quiet. The best chance for snow will be this morning as winds...
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported this past Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has risen...
Man convicted of manslaughter for fatal stabbing incident in Cortland
A man who fatally stabbed a male victim in 2021 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in Cortland County Court on Friday. Harold John Young, a 57-year old man who is a former village of McGraw resident, was found guilty of all charges by a jury Friday afternoon. He was also convicted of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Marathon man steals merchandise from local store
A Village of Marathon man stole merchandise from a local store within Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Joshua M. Price, 24, passed all points of sale prior to stealing the merchandise at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville.
County Sheriff’s Office: State snowmobile trails currently closed
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all snowmobile operators that the New York State trail systems in the county are currently closed, according to a release. The County Sheriff’s Office plans to patrol the county’s trails after recently receiving complaints of activity. County sheriff’s officers will respond to snowmobile complaints where necessary action will be needed.
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
Local fire departments quickly extinguish kitchen fire
Fire departments within Cortland County put out a kitchen fire in the town of Cortlandville on Tuesday, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. The kitchen fire, caused by an electrical issue, took place at a single-story building on Route 13 across from Mr. Tire Auto Service Center.
Reimagining of county planning director position back to the drawing board
The Cortland County Legislature Agriculture, Planning and Environmental (AP&E) Committee is set to review transformative changes in the next month. AP&E committee chair and Minority Leader Beau Harbin (D-LD-2) said at Thursday’s legislature session that the position of planning director will go back to the committee for discussion. An agenda item on potentially bumping the salary and adding job duties to the role was tabled by Harbin at the legislature meeting.
County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on burglary
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information and assistance on a burglary that occurred a couple of weeks ago at a store in the town of Cortlandville. The reported burglary took place on Jan. 11 at the Real Deals Dollar Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The County...
Homer to hold public hearing on proposed LED sign law
Homer officials have scheduled a public hearing for the proposed local law regulating the use and permitting light-emitting diodes (LED) and illuminated signs within the village. The public hearing – which will include the village’s Board of Trustees, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals – is slated for 5:30...
