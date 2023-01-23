The Cortland County Legislature Agriculture, Planning and Environmental (AP&E) Committee is set to review transformative changes in the next month. AP&E committee chair and Minority Leader Beau Harbin (D-LD-2) said at Thursday’s legislature session that the position of planning director will go back to the committee for discussion. An agenda item on potentially bumping the salary and adding job duties to the role was tabled by Harbin at the legislature meeting.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO