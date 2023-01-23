The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO