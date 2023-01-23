Read full article on original website
k105.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
kentuckytoday.com
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
kentuckytoday.com
High COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
kentuckytoday.com
Debt limit trigger aimed at consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on...
harlanenterprise.net
FEMA approves more aid on 6-month anniversary of eastern Ky. flooding
This week marks the six-month anniversary of the eastern Kentucky flooding that killed 44 people, and more federal aid has been approved in the region where more than a dozen counties were designated major disaster areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday the approval of $1,620,104 for emergency...
fox56news.com
The Doc Is In: 1/27/23 - 7 a.m.
Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the early drop in flu cases. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick. Keeneland is mourning the death of Pete McCormick. KSP...
wkms.org
Ky. egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
lakercountry.com
State reports 17 new COVID cases locally this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.
kentuckytoday.com
Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales
ATLANTA (AP) — Legal sales of medical marijuana oil could be only months away in Georgia after a state commission approved rules for testing, inspections and sales. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to approve the rules on Wednesday. It's been legal...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
kentuckytoday.com
Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in...
kentuckytoday.com
Arizona GOP lawmakers OK rules to erase emails past 90 days
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona's Legislature have voted along party lines to approve new rules that will allow state lawmakers to destroy emails after 90 days and delete text messages as quickly as they arrive. Democrats have criticized the change, along with a new limit of 30 minutes...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
kentuckytoday.com
Gas prices increase for 4th straight week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After experiencing a 15 month low in gasoline prices around Christmas Day, the cost has now risen four straight weeks according to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced website and mobile app that tracks the price at the pump nationwide. Kentucky’s statewide average price at the pump dipped...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
