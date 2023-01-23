ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

High COVID community levels continue to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Debt limit trigger aimed at consumer utility meets threshold

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on...
MAINE STATE
harlanenterprise.net

FEMA approves more aid on 6-month anniversary of eastern Ky. flooding

This week marks the six-month anniversary of the eastern Kentucky flooding that killed 44 people, and more federal aid has been approved in the region where more than a dozen counties were designated major disaster areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday the approval of $1,620,104 for emergency...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

The Doc Is In: 1/27/23 - 7 a.m.

Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the early drop in flu cases. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick. Keeneland is mourning the death of Pete McCormick. KSP...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

State reports 17 new COVID cases locally this week

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales

ATLANTA (AP) — Legal sales of medical marijuana oil could be only months away in Georgia after a state commission approved rules for testing, inspections and sales. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to approve the rules on Wednesday. It's been legal...
GEORGIA STATE
theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in...
WISCONSIN STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Arizona GOP lawmakers OK rules to erase emails past 90 days

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona's Legislature have voted along party lines to approve new rules that will allow state lawmakers to destroy emails after 90 days and delete text messages as quickly as they arrive. Democrats have criticized the change, along with a new limit of 30 minutes...
ARIZONA STATE
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Gas prices increase for 4th straight week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After experiencing a 15 month low in gasoline prices around Christmas Day, the cost has now risen four straight weeks according to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced website and mobile app that tracks the price at the pump nationwide. Kentucky’s statewide average price at the pump dipped...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy