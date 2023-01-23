Read full article on original website
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Delivery man who walked on court during college basketball game appears to be prankster
The delivery man who walked on the court during the Loyola-Duquesne college basketball game on Wednesday night appears to have done so on purpose.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 82-76 at home and Michigan taking the second 82-58. Purdue...
Kentucky vs. Kansas: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 9 Kansas and Kentucky are trending aggressively in opposite directions as the blue-blood programs prepare for a seismic showdown in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (16-4) have dropped three straight games since rising to No. 2, while the Wildcats (14-6) have won four straight to resurrect a once-directionless season.
Watch West Virginia vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #15 Auburn Tigers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss. Auburn entered their contest against the Texas A&M Aggies...
