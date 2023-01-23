Attempts have been made to make Texas sports betting legal, and now might be the best chance at making that a reality. Texas mobile sports betting is a top priority for legislators to discuss in 2023, and even the state's lieutenant governor isn't speaking as harshly against it as he has in the past. Legal sports betting in Texas has also gotten an enthusiastic thumbs up from Texas' most notorious professional football team owner. With more support than ever before, this looks like the best effort yet to legalize mobile sports betting in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO