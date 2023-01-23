Read full article on original website
'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production rolls into South Slope, Hendersonville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Filming for the Hallmark movie "A Biltmore Christmas" continued Thursday, Jan. 26, with crews setting up shop in downtown Asheville. The film crew and equipment was spotted outside of Antidote, a cocktail bar located on Coxe Avenue. "A Biltmore Christmas" is a Hallmark production of...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
CarePartners Rehab Hospital celebrates new $8.8 million 'Blue Ridge Wing' addition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Blue Ridge Wing of the CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville Thursday, Jan. 26. HCA Healthcare put $17 million into upgrading the hospital. $8.8 million went toward 12 new patient rooms and visitor accommodations. “This is a very important...
Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
Group encourages families to walk or bike to school, asks NCDOT to help make routes safer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Land of Sky Regional Council is asking for money from NCDOT to hire a Safe Routes to School coordinator, whose role would be to educate and encourage families to bike or walk to school. The coordinator would also work to improve safety and reduce the...
Plans in the works for a new gateway to the Smokies arch over Main Street in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville’s Main Street could be getting a new look with a nod to the past. A gateway to the Smokies arch stretched over Main Street from the 1930s until the early '70s, when it fell into disrepair and was taken down. But a movement...
$18 million in upgrades to Mission's OB triage area, labor & delivery rooms underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major renovation is currently underway at Mission Hospital in Asheville. The $18 million project includes a new OB (Obstetrics) entrance and OB triage area. It will also update labor and delivery and mother-baby rooms. “We think this is a really important service to the...
Asheville Police to get access to Buncombe County real-time intelligence center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for use of the FUSUS real-time intelligence center camera system. The agreement was approved by a 4-1 vote, with councilmember Kim Roney voting against. “Collaborating to address...
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant
Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse
LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
Second chance at life: Woman jumps into French Broad River to save drowning dog
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A scruffy 20-pound poodle mix is lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to someone who was willing to jump in to the rescue. Riu is about 2 years old, and he's recovering from a pretty traumatic experience. About two weeks ago, two women...
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
