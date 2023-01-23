Read full article on original website
Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
Here’s why Bitcoin price could correct after the US government resolves the debt limit impasse
For much of 2022, the crypto market focused on the United States Federal Reserve’s actions. The central bank created a bearish environment for risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies by increasing the interest rates on borrowing. Toward the end of 2022, positive economic data, healthy employment numbers and a...
US institutions account for 85% of Bitcoin buying in ‘very positive sign’ — Matrixport
Institutional investors are “not giving up on crypto,” with recent data pointing to as much as 85% of Bitcoin buying being the result of American institutional players, according to Matrixport’s chief strategist. Markus Thielen, the head of research and strategy at the financial services firm, told Cointelegraph...
Total crypto market cap rises above $1T, and data suggests more upside is in store
Despite the recent negative crypto and macroeconomic newsflow, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization broke above $1 trillion on Jan. 21. An encouraging sign is that derivatives metrics are not showing increased demand from bearish traders at the moment. Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 8% on the week, stabilizing near the $23,100...
Binance stablecoin BUSD sees a sharp market cap drop amid solvency and mismanagement worries
Stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market help provide U.S. dollar-pegged tokens within the volatile industry. In bull markets, the market capitalization of stablecoins tends to decrease as investors flock to more volatile assets; and in bear markets, investors seek shelter in low-volatility stablecoins, thus increasing their market caps. On Jan. 26,...
How to mine Bitcoin at home
Bitcoin mining (BTC) is the process of adding transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain, a decentralized public ledger of all Bitcoin transactions. Miners use powerful computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, known as proof-of-work (PoW), to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. In return, miners receive newly minted BTC as a reward for their work.
SEC once again rejects ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF listing
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has once again rejected a proposal to list the ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF on equities exchange Cboe BZX, according to Jan. 26 statement from the SEC, which rejected a similar proposal in April. The proposed exchange-traded fund would have been managed jointly...
$1.48B in Bitcoin options expire on Friday — Will BTC hold $22K?
Bitcoin (BTC) price faced fierce resistance at $23,000 after an 11% rally on Jan. 20, but that was enough to cause $335 million in liquidations for short positions using futures contracts. The 36% year-to-date gain to $22,500 caused bears to be ill-prepared for the $1.48 billion monthly options expiry on Jan. 27.
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Bitcoin can still crack $50K if gold correlation continues — Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) could get sucked toward $50,000 like a magnet if it continues to follow gold, fresh analysis predicts. In a Twitter update on Jan. 26, popular trader and market commentator TechDev presented a lofty new BTC price target tied to XAU/USD. Gold, Bitcoin inverse dollar correlation “without question”
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
Bitcoin due for shake-up vs. gold, stocks as BTC price dips under $22.5K
Bitcoin (BTC) saw weakness at the Jan. 25 Wall Street open as United States equities fell in step. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD heading below $22,500 after failing to crack resistance near five-month highs. U.S. stocks saw a weak start to the session, with the S&P...
UK’s FCA hints at why it’s only given 15% of crypto firms the regulatory nod
Despite the plans to turn the region into a bustling crypto hub, the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog says it has given the all-clear to only 41 out of 300 crypto firm applications seeking regulatory approval to date. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented the new cryptocurrency-focused regulations on...
Price analysis 1/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating near $23,000 for the past few days. The next big question troubling investors is whether the rally is over or if Bitcoin resume its recovery. The strong year-to-date rally in Bitcoin has turned several analysts bullish in the short term. They anticipate Bitcoin to extend...
State senator pushes bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in Arizona
Wendy Rogers, an Arizona state senator in the United States, has launched bills concerning cryptocurrency, including one that aims to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender in Arizona. In a recent tweet, Rogers cited data from investment firm Goldman Sachs that BTC is the best-performing asset in the world and announced...
Elon Musk’s Tesla held onto its Bitcoin in Q4 despite market turbulence
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla refused to offload any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the latter half of 2022 despite selling off 75% of its holdings in the second quarter. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla’s financials show it neither bought or sold any of its Bitcoin for the second quarter in a row. This was despite the hefty market turmoil in November and December following the collapse of FTX.
ChatGPT learns Bitcoin will end central banking and fiat currency
ChatGPT is a powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, capable of problem-solving, advanced coding, answering complicated questions and now spelling out the end of fiat currencies. Parman, a Bitcoin self-custody mentor and writer, taught ChatGPT that Bitcoin (BTC) would bring about the end of government-issued fiat currencies and shared the...
What is an ascending triangle pattern and how to trade it?
Market analysts rely on many technical indicators to anticipate future trends, one of which is the very-popular ascending triangle chart pattern. As the name indicates, an ascending triangle on a chart forms when the price consolidates between a rising trendline support and a horizontal trendline resistance. The pattern typically appears...
Crypto lawyers to be in demand as regulatory pressure reaches boiling point
Crypto-versed lawyers will play an increasingly important role in Web3 firms — particularly as the industry braces for regulatory turbulence following the implosion of FTX, two legal academics believe. Boston Law School professor and chief compliance officer at crypto exchange Bitstamp, Thomas Hook, told Cointelegraph that Web3 lawyers will...
