Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Semeter, Carpenter lead Westborough basketball to win over Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – In a girls varsity basketball matchup on Jan. 24, the Westborough Rangers defeated the Marlborough Panthers by a score of 51-40. Annabelle Semeter led the Rangers in scoring with 18 points. Rachel Carpenter added 13 points, including three three-pointers. Erin Studivan, head coach of the Westborough girls...
communityadvocate.com
Joan Swanson, 90, formerly of Shrewsbury
Holden – Joan Swanson, 90, the loving daughter of Swedish immigrants, Ivan ( Hilding Ivan Olaf) Lundquist and Florence Cecelia ( Westerholm ) Lundquist passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and was adored by all of her family and caretakers during the process.
communityadvocate.com
Marion B. Friars, 92, of Shrewsbury
– Marion B. (Holden) Friars, 92, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Milton E. Friars, in April of 1987. She leaves her loving...
communityadvocate.com
Marie P. Jasiewicz, 85, of Westborough
– Marie P. Jasiewicz of Old Colony Drive, Westborough passed away on Friday January 20th from complications caused by a stroke the previous week. She leaves her husband of over 60 years, Theodore M. Jasiewicz. She leaves her son Theodore J and his wife Martina, her second son Robert, her...
communityadvocate.com
Helen G. Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough
– Helen G. (Carr) Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Marshall) Carr and wife of the late Charles R. Speranzella who died in 2013. Helen was also predeceased by her brother James Carr.
communityadvocate.com
Geraldine M. Funk, 89, of Northborough
– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.
communityadvocate.com
Justin M. Turner, 31, of Northborough
– Justin Michael Turner, 28, of Northborough Massachusetts, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his home in Maine. A Celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Saturday February 4 from 1-3 at the First Parish UU Church, 40 Church Street, Northborough, Massachusetts. The family invites all who knew Justin to come together and to celebrate the brief but meaningful life of this young man who was so dearly loved.
communityadvocate.com
Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough
– Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009. Jeremy was an HVAC technician for Keyes North Atlantic in West Newton.
communityadvocate.com
Kevin H. Guyette, 29, formerly of Marlborough
– Kevin H. Guyette, 29, of Shirley, MA and formerly of Marlborough passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Framingham, MA the son of the late Harold E. and Kathleen (Truehart) Guyette. Kevin attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and worked for Home Depot...
communityadvocate.com
Alice LaRosee, 74, of Westborough
– Alice Ann (Asendorf) LaRosee, 74, of Westborough and formerly of Grover’s Mill, New Jersey, passed at Her home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of the late David and Marie (Stindt) Asendorf. Alice is survived by her husband of 51...
communityadvocate.com
Martha M. Fulham, 59, of Marlborough
– Martha M. (Kerrigan) Fulham of Marlborough, MA died peacefully on January 12, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Mark Fulham of 35 years and their children: Meghan Selby with her husband Marc and their daughter Nora, Melissa Fulham with her husband Brendan, and Mollie Fulham with her daughter Violet. Martha was born on December 6, 1963, and was a long-time resident of Hudson, MA before moving to Marlborough.
communityadvocate.com
Doris C. Crossman, 85, of Northborough
– Doris C. Crossman, beloved mother and mémé and lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was 85 years old. Doris was one of two daughters to Arthur J. and Bertha R. (Vigeant) Gauvin. She attended St. Stephen’s...
communityadvocate.com
John F. Connolly, 93, of Shrewsbury
– John F. Connolly of Shrewsbury, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on January 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan (Michaelson) Connolly, and the late Mary T. Connolly. Loving father of Terri Ferolito and her husband, John of Dorchester, John S. Connolly and his wife, Lorena of Hanover, Judy Keenan and her husband, Jim of Scituate, Bob Connolly of Quincy, Lorie Hanlon and her husband, Rick of Northborough, Jennifer Osbourne and her husband, Mark of Milledgeville, Georgia. Dear brother of the late Frances Gobbi. Cherished grandfather of 15 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
communityadvocate.com
Eugene Hyland, 88, of Westborough
Westborough – Eugene “Bud” Hyland, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter on January 21, 2023. He leaves his daughter Traci Hyland of Westborough who was his 24/7 caregiver. Another daughter, Christine Grubidge of Mashpee. He leaves three grandsons, Dylan Castell, Brandon Gribidge and Jarod Castell and three great-grandsons. Bud was predeceased by his wife Shirley Hyland in 1995.
communityadvocate.com
Jane Gerardi, 70, of Shrewsbury
– Jane Ellen (Connor) Gerardi, 70, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 22nd with the family she loved so much gathered at her side. Jane was born in Dorchester, the daughter of Thomas and Helen (Miles) Connor. As a young child, her parents moved to Shrewsbury where Jane grew up. She graduated from Ascension High School, and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Rivier University. Jane then returned home and met the “Love of her Life” Brian Gerardi. They spent the next 49 years devoted to each other raising their family with love and faith and would have celebrated 50 years together on October 14th.
communityadvocate.com
Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough
– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
communityadvocate.com
Custom Color Interiors celebrates seventh anniversary
SHREWSBURY – Custom Color Interiors, which is based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Owner Nicholas Teti said that he and his team pride themselves on professionalism, excellence and timeliness. “We are fast, efficient and honest,” said Teti. “Custom Color Interior Painting has become a reputable and well-known...
communityadvocate.com
Civic Kitchen & Drink closes following building assessment
WESTBOROUGH – Last October, the Civic Kitchen & Drink restaurant at the Westborough Country Club closed to repair the damage caused by a fire. It was due to open this spring. Civic Kitchen & Drink opened in 2016. However, because of a building assessment done by the town over...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 27 edition
7:33 a.m. Main St. Disturbance. 8:47 a.m. Red Coat Rd. Medical call. 9:45 a.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV. 10:49 a.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 11:06 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 12:11 p.m. Boston Tpke. Identity theft. 12:18 p.m. Latura St. Medical call. 1:37 p.m. Maple Ave. Larceny. 4:06 p.m. North Quinsigamond....
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 27 edition
8:09 a.m. Jaworek Elementary School/Hosmer St Medical. 10:58 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:01 p.m. Ridge Rd. Medical. 1:31 p.m. Target Store/BPRE. Animal complaint. 3:40 p.m. Bicknell St. Parking violation. 3:42 p.m. Orchard St. Medical. 5:07 p.m. Marlborough Housing Authority (Clubhouse)/Bolton St. Suspicious activity. 6:54 p.m. Eagles/Florence...
Comments / 0