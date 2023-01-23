Read full article on original website
Plan your spring 2023 garden now: Here's how to get started
This time of the year can be tough for gardeners. However, new garden catalogs are ready and it's not too early to plan for 2023. Is there something new you want to try? What didn't work for you last year; what can you change?. Here are reminders of what you...
Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour
For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil
Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Why You Should Water Your Plants With Tea
Have you heard that you can add coffee grounds to your garden to provide nutrients to the soil and improve moisture retention? Interesting as it is, there’s another morning drink you might want to use to keep your plants happy and healthy! Tea offers numerous benefits to your plants, hydrating, nourishing, and more.
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
4 Ways To Grow a Garden in Your Apartment
Limited outdoor room or not, starting a garden isn’t confined to large backyards and open spaces. With proper planning and optimizing your square footage, you can grow various plants in smaller spaces, like an apartment. The options are endless, from ornamental plants to flowers to fruits and vegetables. Grow...
Latticed Stinkhorn: An Unusual but Fragrant Fungi That Can Attract Flies
Clathrus ruber stands out as a particularly strange mushroom in a world of strange mushrooms: a geometric pop of orange-red appearing in gardens and parks after the rains, having a look like an errant pickleball than just a traditional toadstool. Fungus that attracts flies. C. ruber is a member of...
Henry Homeyer: Plan now for a vegetable garden in the lawn
This is a good time to make plans. If you are willing to spend just 15 minutes a day — every day — from spring to fall, you can create an edible showcase for beauty: the splendid look of ripe red tomatoes, multicolored Swiss chard, or glossy green peppers. It’s not nearly as difficult as you think. Unlike maintaining a lawn, you get to eat the results of your labor. Here’s what you need to do:
Curious Nature: What happens to plants under the snow?
If you spend time outdoors in the wintertime, you are very likely to encounter the wonders of snow. As you look around, it’s easy to see all of the trees and other large plants that are present above the snow and question how they are surviving. However, shrubs and small trees might also be hidden beneath the snow for most of the winter and these plants are adapted to make it through the winter as well.
How to Make Compost Tea
It is no secret that compost is a beneficial addition to your garden. On top of that, it is a sustainable way to handle waste, whether it is from your kitchen or the dying plants and grass clippings in your yard. In fact, you can even make compost tea out of organic matter to make the most of your compost. Just remember it is a drink for your plants and not you!
How to Clean Paint Rollers Like a Pro
Learn how to clean paint rollers so you can stop buying new ones every time you start a project. Cleaning paint rollers isn’t something everyone does. If you buy inexpensive rollers, replacing them sometimes makes more sense than cleaning them. But, if you’re purchasing nice paint rollers or trying to get the most bang for your buck, cleaning after each use will extend their life.
