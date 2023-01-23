Read full article on original website
11 juveniles, 2 adults charged in gun store burglaries in Bucks, Montco
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall. Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."
Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
Pa. Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi speaks with 69 News
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi held his second listening tour session in Philadelphia Friday. Dozens of community members, advocacy groups and people who say they just want the government to work better packed the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at Saint Joseph's University for the session. Minutes...
Mark Rozzi holds listening session in Philadelphia
Pa. Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi speaks with 69 News. Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi held his second listening tour session in Philadelphia Friday.
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
WATCH: Reading mayor's 2023 State of the City address
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his annual State of the City address to a live audience at Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts. His remarks were also streamed live on WFMZ.com.
Reading mayor touts 2022 achievements, lays out 2023 goals
READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year. One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.
Berks Catholic vs. Wilson WL Berks wrestling tite, 01.27.23
Berks Catholic dominates Wilson West Lawn to capture Berks wrestling title. Berks County team wrestling title on the line Friday night in Wyomissing. Berks Catholic and Wilson West Lawn the last two programs standing.
'Kind of like a cheese curl': Unique Snacks unveils Puffzels
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It's a mix of a pretzel and a puff, and it's not your typical snack. "A puff snack, kind of like a cheese curl, with the best way to bring flavor innovation into the pretzel space," said Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.
Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin shake-up the Berks I standings
Berks County girls basketball taking center stage on Thursday night. Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin with two marquee wins as the playoffs near. The Lady Bulldogs rolled past Exeter on the road, nearly doubling up the Eagles, 63-33. After the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs allowed just three...
