NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall. Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO