ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

11 juveniles, 2 adults charged in gun store burglaries in Bucks, Montco

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall. Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi speaks with 69 News

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi held his second listening tour session in Philadelphia Friday. Dozens of community members, advocacy groups and people who say they just want the government to work better packed the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at Saint Joseph's University for the session. Minutes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading mayor touts 2022 achievements, lays out 2023 goals

READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year. One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin shake-up the Berks I standings

Berks County girls basketball taking center stage on Thursday night. Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin with two marquee wins as the playoffs near. The Lady Bulldogs rolled past Exeter on the road, nearly doubling up the Eagles, 63-33. After the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs allowed just three...
SHILLINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy