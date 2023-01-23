ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

PHOTOS: Glens Falls snow by way of bike path

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.

On Monday, as much as half a foot of snow hit the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. Roads were plowed, but messy and slick, as wet flakes kept falling. On the Warren County Bikeway, you won’t find shoveling done, but you will find footprints in the snow, and likely a neighbor or two walking their dogs. Here’s what Sunday and Monday’s snow looked like at a few points along the bike path.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHTw9_0kOUimAL00
    Snow on the Warren County Bikeway near Cooper’s Cave Brewing Co. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKITC_0kOUimAL00
    Snow on the Warren County Bikeway near Cooper’s Cave Brewing Co. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3dGr_0kOUimAL00
    Snow-weighted trees loom over the Warren County Bikeway near Cooper’s Cave Brewing Co. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZdAs_0kOUimAL00
    Flowers bloom from a home amid Monday’s snow. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4ZPo_0kOUimAL00
    The path’s intersection with Ridge Street and Sanford Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzoEo_0kOUimAL00
    The bike path and the Ridge Street Stewart’s Shops, both blanketed in snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BI0I_0kOUimAL00
    Snow blankets the Warren County Bikeway on its way north from Sanford Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0zYg_0kOUimAL00
    Snow blankets the Warren County Bikeway on its way north from Sanford Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p10LG_0kOUimAL00
    A snowman stands sentinel at the Warren County Bikeway’s intersection with Lexington Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. Artist unknown. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AF87c_0kOUimAL00
    A snowman stands sentinel at the Warren County Bikeway’s intersection with Lexington Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. Artist unknown. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz249_0kOUimAL00
    The Warren County Bikeway’s arc to the bridge over Quaker Avenue in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021RG8_0kOUimAL00
    Halfway Brook was still running underneath the bikeway bridge in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqJYi_0kOUimAL00
    A view of Quaker Road from the bikeway in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIHUk_0kOUimAL00
    The Warren County Bikeway’s arc to the bridge over Quaker Avenue in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

