PHOTOS: Glens Falls snow by way of bike path

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.
On Monday, as much as half a foot of snow hit the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. Roads were plowed, but messy and slick, as wet flakes kept falling. On the Warren County Bikeway, you won’t find shoveling done, but you will find footprints in the snow, and likely a neighbor or two walking their dogs. Here’s what Sunday and Monday’s snow looked like at a few points along the bike path.
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
This weekend, over 70 athletes are coming to West Mountain. There, they will ski, snowboard and snowshoe at the Special Olympics New York Super Regional Winter Classic, an event returning to the ski mountain for its first proper outing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreational cannabis is making its way into the Capital Region. Meanwhile downstate, police have identified the man found dead in a stream on New Year's Day. Here are five things to know this Friday morning.
The Dunn Memorial Bridge has been closed to pedestrians and bicyclists while the Department of Transportation works on the free-standing pedestrian ramp that connects the bridge to Quay Street in Albany.
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alias Coffee in Troy has more than biscotti on the menu these days. Recently congressman Paul Tonko dropped by to announce a half million-dollar federal grant to assist in the redevelopment of Troy’s Little Italy Historic Market Place project. Add that to the $375,000 awarded back in August, and that is nearly a million bucks.
Washington County has started its annual tree and shrub sale. Every year, the county soil and water conservation district sells tree species, small trees and shrubs, as well as seed packets, compost and fertilizer, to those looking to grow new life onto their property.
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of using his campaign fund to pay off his personal debts. And the Section 2 athletic council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to place Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years. The details, and more, complete today's five things to know.
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.
