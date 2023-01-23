ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released

(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Power 96

Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

JC Penney to close Detroit Lakes store in May

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – JC Penney has confirmed that the downtown Detroit Lakes store will close for good in May. The store’s final day will be May 21. JC Penney, like many other big-box retailers, has faced ongoing issues in recent years and filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores, including four in Minnesota, during the pandemic.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
BEMIDJI, MN
kfgo.com

Overnight fire damages Fargo garage

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a fire early Thursday at the corner of 15th Street and 4th Avenue South. Fire Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said there was fire and smoke coming from a door to a detached garage. Crews had to break in the doors to get inside. They pulled a line and had the fire out quickly.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s recently initiated Highway 34 resurfacing project has been the source of controversy among many citizens surrounding the Detroit Lakes area, as the project would see the removal of several trees surrounding the Lake Country Scenic Byway. As a way of protest, several community members and conservation groups gathered last night to voice their concerns.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy