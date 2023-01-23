ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.     The last time Monte Bayne was seen was on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his residence on Martins Derry Circle in Silver Spring.  Monte is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.   Police and family are concerned for his welfare.     Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Monte Bayne is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.    The post 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
BRANDYWINE, MD
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers responded at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7600 block of Maple Ave. for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Cathy Plevy. A suspect approached the victim as she walked towards her front door and prevented her from entering her building. The suspect attempted to take property from the victim but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled in an unknown color older model Jeep. A handgun was observed protruding from the pocket of the suspect, according to the victim.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Chick-fil-A Carjacking

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Wednesday evening at Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to Chick-fil-A at Fenton St. and Ellsworth Drive at approximately 7:18 p.m. for a strong-arm carjacking. The victim was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), when three black males approached, pulled him out of the car, and drove away from the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery in Germantown; Victim Attacked After Placing PS4 for Sale on Snapchat

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section have released surveillance video of two armed robbery suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 11800 block of Regents Park Dr. for the report of a shooting. While investigating the shooting, an adult male stated he was the victim of an attempted robbery.
GERMANTOWN, MD
