Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hypebeast.com
Pas Normal Studios and Salomon Launch Cycling Capsule for SS23
Following a collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Salomon now taps Danish cycling brand Pas Normal Studios for a collaboration that explores the intersection of city and nature. Drop 1 of the series includes a hydration bag recontextualized for cycling from Salomon’s Active Skin 8 and a special take...
hypebeast.com
Diptyque Launches "Simple Objects" Collection in Celebration of the Candle
Diptyque has partnered with French designer Sam Baron to create a homeware collection named Simple Objects. Together with the brand, Baron has overseen four artists and a team of craftspeople to create a range that celebrates Diptyque’s iconic candles. The overarching concept for the collection, which launched in Paris...
hypebeast.com
Berghaus’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy a "Technical Lifestyle"
Following up on its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrated the history of British dance music, Berghaus is now exploring the streets of South London for its new campaign. Labeled the “Technical Lifestyle” collection, Berghaus has introduced a selection of technically-focused outerwear pieces that are designed to explore treacherous mountains and life throughout the inner city. Taking the campaign to Gulen Kebab in Brockley, South London, it spotlights a slew of harsh weather-facing garments from outerwear and tracksuits, to fleeces, windbreakers, and breathable zip-up jackets.
hypebeast.com
Sleepwear, Bedding and Bathrobes Highlight the Third Stüssy x Tekla Collaboration
Fabric-focused Copenhagen label Tekla has reunited with streetwear staple Stüssy for a third collaborative collection to build on last year’s home-to-beach capsule. Arriving in new colorways, the collaboration expands the two brands’ sleepwear, bedding and bathrobe offerings. This time, Tekla taps into the iconic casual-wear brand once...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" Is Outfitted With Gold Medallions
Is resuming to push out limitless colorways of the Dunk Low throughout 2023, recently previewing several iterations set to arrive in the coming months. From the Nike Dunk Low “Team Red” with vintage touches to the Valentine’s Day “Yellow Heart” version, the Swoosh imprint is now preparing additional variations, including another “Just Do It” collection featuring the low-top silhouette.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to be a spring release at a price of $400 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below. Original Story: Tiffany & Co. may have been...
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
hypebeast.com
Woolrich Joins Lucien Smith's Serving the People for an Archival Workwear Collaboration
Following their FW20 campaign, Woolrich and artist Lucien Smith have reunited for another collaboration. This time, the American outerwear label has joined forces with Serving the People, Lucien’s non-profit organization dedicated to reshaping cultural infrastructure to provide new platforms for young creators and emerging talent. The collaboration visits Woolrich’s...
hypebeast.com
From Instant Coffee to Gucci, Editors Share Nostalgic Picks for Celebrating Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year, the holiday widely acknowledged in South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among other East Asian countries, celebrates the arrival of spring and new beginnings. Following the moon cycles of the lunar (or lunisolar) calendar year, the 15-day celebration charts a plethora of familial traditions, a time of travel and merriment as markets are adorned with festive paper cuttings and dinner tables overrun with feasts to symbolize good luck and fortune for the year to come. In commemoration of the holiday, Hypebeast editors have rounded up the novelty items that bring them back to their childhoods and to the family reunions that still hold up as formative memories. Additionally, the selection below spotlights recent collections and accessories with eye-catching graphics and motifs that embody the vitality of the cultural festival. From delicious turnip cakes to spring banners decorating households, here’s your guide to bringing a touch of good luck to 2023. The below roundup includes Yat Pit’s contemporary take on the qipao, Gucci’s “Year of the Rabbit” collection, instant coffee and Ulysse Nardin’s New Classico Rabbit timepiece, among others.
hypebeast.com
Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Is the Nightclub Where Everyone Belongs
Call it what you want – a club, a concert hall, a multi-purpose artistic space – Elsewhere is all of the above, and then some. It’s a music venue at its core, but to define it as such feels reductive to the amorphous identity of the sprawling three-story venue, which prides itself on a stacked calendar of D.I.Y. acts from vinyl-spinning DJs to underground hyperpop producers. A quick spin through February’s lineup, for instance, posits a show from the Swedish rock band Viagra Boys just a few hours before a set from DJ Chaotic Ugly, the alias of the Long Island-hailing electronic punk duo Machine Girl.
hypebeast.com
Zack Bia Enlists Don Toliver for His Debut Single, "Hardcore"
Already making his mark in the music industry in the last few years, multi-talented DJ and label executive Zack Bia most recently provided direct support for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache arena tour and pushed rap breakout star Yeat under his Field Trip Recordings label group. Bia has now returned to deliver his debut single, “Hardcore” with Don Toliver.
hypebeast.com
Offgod Unveils Crocs Pollex Clog Airpods Max Attachments
After experimenting with interchangeable lace lock sculptures, Offgod is back with another Apple AirPods Max attachment. His latest creation was commissioned by designer Salehe Bembury himself, taking inspiration from the Crocs Pollex Clogs. Found in the clog’s “Crocodile” colorway, the clip-on attachments display Bembury’s iconic swirling thumbprint patterns across the...
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date for Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo
Is expanding its partnership with Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) with a Nike Air More Uptempo rendition. In celebration of Nike ambassador and professional tennis player, Serena Williams, the multihyphenate now has her own creative touch on the classic high-top, giving it a complete style makeover. The shoe comes constructed in a mix of materials, featuring twill-denim like as a base for the upper, along with ribbed tongues. The silhouette is dressed in dark obsidian, space purple, volt and summit white color scheme. The stitching is highlighted in volt, prominently emphasizing the “AIR” branding on the later. Purple lateral mini labels and an extra set of laces come with the shoe to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Have These Cacti Made the Ambient Album of the Year?
Have you ever wondered what thorny Cacti sound like? Or if they can even create a tone audible to human ears? Well, now you can listen to real-life Cacti in action courtesy of audiovisual artist Love Hultén. The multi-faceted creative utilizes tech-forward wires to extract data from the desert...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 "Satin Bred" Rumored to Return This Year
Here we are in January and Jordan Brand’s hype machine is already fully charged. Alongside the brand’s official Spring 2023 retro collection reveal, various colorways have surfaced, preparing sneakerheads for another chaotic year of sought-after releases. Naturally, the Air Jordan 1 is making plenty of noise with upcoming looks such as its “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Vibrations of Naija” that were recently spotted on-foot. Now, an early rumor — courtesy of @zSneakerHeadz — of the division’s Holiday 2023 lineup has been shared, revealing the return of the “Satin Bred” Air Jordan 1 colorway.
hypebeast.com
44 Label Group FW23 Outfits "Club Kids From a Doomed Future"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group crafted a utilitarian and conceptual collection ideal for the avid rave-goer and the streetwear savant alike. Titled “Blame Society,” the range offers an alternative, futuristic wardrobe for the “club kids from a doomed future,” defined by statement-making prints, thick fabrications and functional uniforms.
hypebeast.com
No Maintenance Expands Its In-House Designed Apparel
After pushing cropped Shag Cardigans, sun-faded hoodies and reworked Levi’s as the uniform for bicoastal scenesters, No Maintenance enters the next chapter of its identity with an expansion of its original designs. To kick off the year, the brand is restocking six of its best-selling apparel designs on January 25 at 2PM ET at its website.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 550 "Dark Mercury" Surfaces With Airbrushed Details
New Balance is sticking with various blue hues for its upcoming release of the new 550 colorway. Arriving in “Dark Mercury,” the retro basketball low-top has a new rendition of the staple shoe. The offering sees the titular silhouette feature the typical white leather and mesh upper featuring...
Comments / 0