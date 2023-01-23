Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Two years after Texas’ voting rights showdown gripped the nation, lawmakers again push dozens of elections bills
Less than two years after Texas Democrats staged a dramatic showdown to forestall sweeping changes to voting laws, the Legislature is poised to once again revisit how Texas runs elections. Entering the 2023 legislative session in January, more than 75 bills related to elections or voting had already been prefiled....
Houston Chronicle
Election losses only deepen Arizona Republicans' insistence on fraud
PHOENIX - As Republicans in Arizona's largest county gathered earlier this month, the routine task of choosing new party leadership and setting priorities for the year ahead devolved into chaos. Assembled inside a megachurch, longtime local party leaders beseeched the crowd of hundreds to mark their choices on ballots and...
Houston Chronicle
S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s congressional delegation wrote letters to President Joe Biden in support of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations’ requests for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that left six people dead. The declaration would assist the tribes’ recovery from destruction that...
Comments / 0