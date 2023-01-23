ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Smith Island’s Sweet New Sign

Roadside historical markers are nothing new in Chesapeake Country. But a new marker going up on Smith Island, Md., will pay homage to a sweet piece of history. Maryland’s official state dessert, Smith Island cake, will be recognized for its historic significance with a marker funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Hungry for History Program, which supports and celebrates vernacular foods and their places in community history.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Winter Wildlife Festival Reveals Hampton Roads’ Cold-Weather Visitors

Just when you thought there wasn’t much to do in January and February, the Hampton Roads area has a great opportunity to get up close with Bay wildlife. Coastal Virginia hosts a variety of visiting animals each winter. In addition to migratory birds, there are visits from whales, seals, and more. Beginning on Jan. 28, the Winter Wildlife Festival will offer opportunities to experience and learn about these winter visitors. There will be a variety of activities, both indoors and outside.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

James River Advocate, “Champion” for the Bay to Lead Chesapeake Bay Commission

The Chesapeake Bay Commission, a panel that represents state legislators from across the Bay region, has named Anna Killius as its new executive director. Killius, who has experience working with lawmakers at both the state and federal levels, succeeds Ann Pesiri Swanson, who retired last November after holding the post since 1988. The commission, which includes legislators from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, plays a critical role in passing Bay-related legislation in state general assemblies and works with Congress to advance Chesapeake initiatives.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
TIMONIUM, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s New Icebreaker Boat Now in Service

The Bay region’s deep freeze the weekend before Christmas hit us all hard, with power outages for some and icy waterways for others. The frigid weather has eased, but the harshest months of winter are likely still ahead. Enter the state icebreaker boats operated by Maryland Department of Natural...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
TIMONIUM, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale

Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Truck Crashes into Bay’s Oldest Skipjack at Bulkhead

The Chesapeake Bay’s oldest surviving skipjack—a National Historic Landmark—is badly damaged after a vehicle parked near the bulkhead crashed right onto its stern. The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark, built in 1886, will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year thanks to the freak accident at its Tilghman Island dock.
TILGHMAN ISLAND, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy