Smith Island’s Sweet New Sign
Roadside historical markers are nothing new in Chesapeake Country. But a new marker going up on Smith Island, Md., will pay homage to a sweet piece of history. Maryland’s official state dessert, Smith Island cake, will be recognized for its historic significance with a marker funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Hungry for History Program, which supports and celebrates vernacular foods and their places in community history.
Winter Wildlife Festival Reveals Hampton Roads’ Cold-Weather Visitors
Just when you thought there wasn’t much to do in January and February, the Hampton Roads area has a great opportunity to get up close with Bay wildlife. Coastal Virginia hosts a variety of visiting animals each winter. In addition to migratory birds, there are visits from whales, seals, and more. Beginning on Jan. 28, the Winter Wildlife Festival will offer opportunities to experience and learn about these winter visitors. There will be a variety of activities, both indoors and outside.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Bay Foundation Exec. is Next Md. Secretary of Natural Resources
On Tuesday, Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore appointed a new Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources ahead of the new governor’s Wednesday inauguration. Maryland native Josh Kurtz will lead the department. He has been the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Maryland Executive Director for the last two years. Kurtz...
New Grants Bring Hands-on Bay Programs for Schoolchildren in Md. and Va.
A new round of grants will give Chesapeake Bay-region children education opportunities in 2023 that they won’t soon forget: getting hands-on with oysters. And with any luck, they’ll become the next generation of oyster conservation stewards. The Chesapeake Oyster Innovation Award Program, a partnership between the Chesapeake Bay...
CBM Gets Agency Insight from Md. Natural Resources Police Leader upon Retirement
The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are the authorities who show up in some of the Bay’s biggest boating emergencies and scariest moments on the water. They also enforce laws protecting and regulating the Chesapeake Bay’s crucial resources, like rockfish and crabs. This week, NRP’s leader, Col. G....
James River Advocate, “Champion” for the Bay to Lead Chesapeake Bay Commission
The Chesapeake Bay Commission, a panel that represents state legislators from across the Bay region, has named Anna Killius as its new executive director. Killius, who has experience working with lawmakers at both the state and federal levels, succeeds Ann Pesiri Swanson, who retired last November after holding the post since 1988. The commission, which includes legislators from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, plays a critical role in passing Bay-related legislation in state general assemblies and works with Congress to advance Chesapeake initiatives.
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
DNR: Be Vigilant for Cold-Stunned Marine Life Along Chesapeake Bay
Cold-stunning is an unhappy but common fate for marine mammals and turtles along the Atlantic coast. We frequently report on rescues of stranded animals brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science to be nursed back to health. In mid-December, the National Aquarium took...
Md.’s New Icebreaker Boat Now in Service
The Bay region’s deep freeze the weekend before Christmas hit us all hard, with power outages for some and icy waterways for others. The frigid weather has eased, but the harshest months of winter are likely still ahead. Enter the state icebreaker boats operated by Maryland Department of Natural...
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show
Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
68 Years Later, Survivor of Deadly Bay Shipwreck Returns to Tell His Story
If asked to name the deadliest shipwrecks in Chesapeake Bay history, a person’s mind might jump to the 1800s or earlier, when ships were the most common way to transport goods and people long distances. But the shipwreck that saw one of the Bay’s largest losses of life happened...
Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
Truck Crashes into Bay’s Oldest Skipjack at Bulkhead
The Chesapeake Bay’s oldest surviving skipjack—a National Historic Landmark—is badly damaged after a vehicle parked near the bulkhead crashed right onto its stern. The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark, built in 1886, will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year thanks to the freak accident at its Tilghman Island dock.
