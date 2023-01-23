Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive language
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discovered
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriend
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Time To Get Cheesy: Texas Pizza Fest Coming To Salado, Texas
All of us at one point in our lives, we all tried pizza. There's no need to explain what pizza is, but we all have our favorites don't we? Personally, I love just a regular pepperoni pizza. There are many to choose from in terms of toppings, and yes even...
Moss Rose Center in Killeen, Texas to Open as Warming Center Tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 22, 2023) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Moss Rose Center to provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6p.m. through Monday at 9a.m. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E)...
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas
(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
Freezing Temperatures Are Impacting Central Texas – Here’s How You Can Help
With the overnight temperatures going below freezing the next few nights, there is a greater need for places to accommodate homeless and displaced residents. The Moss Rose Center will be open at 1103 East Avenue E each night through Friday morning in Killeen, Texas. Donations Are Welcome, But... Centers like...
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023
Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
Belton, Texas ISD To Hold Job Fair January 20th, 2023
All of us have to look for a job at a certain point in our lives. Yes, it's not fun sometimes, but we all have to have an income right? I mean how else will we afford the glory that is food?. But for some, where to start is the...
Think You Can Improve Bell County, Texas? Here’s Your Opportunity
Have you ever wanted to make a difference in your community? Your chance for public service is here! Filing is now open in Bell County for public office and school board membership. If your goal is to improve your community in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, your time is here. Think...
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
