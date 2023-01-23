ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
TEMPLE, TX
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023

Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

