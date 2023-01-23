Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport preps for counties
The Freeport wrestling team faced a vicious opponent off the mat early in the season that left a young Red Devils team behind the eight mall while tackling a grueling dual meet schedule. Freeport was left shorthanded in early season practices and matches with a number of wrestlers sidelined by...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway recognizes scholar-athletes
The East Rockaway Board of Education recognized student athletes from East Rockaway Jr./Sr. High School for their outstanding performance off the field as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes and Scholar-Athlete teams were named. Athletic Director Gary Gregory announced that every fall athletic team at East...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elks Lodge holds annual Hoop Shoot Contest
Dozens of children participated recently in the New York Elks Lodge #1 basketball Hoop Shoot Contest. The event, held at Valley Stream South High School, drew children and families from Lynbrook, Malverne, East Rockaway, and Valley Stream. Jasper Chan won the 8-9 year-old boys’ division; Caroline Rogers of Lynbrook won...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead names new principal at Chestnut St. School
The Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead has a new leader — temporarily. Lisa Minicozzi was named the elementary school’s interim principal during the Jan. 17 board of education business meeting, replacing Faith Tripp, who served her last day on Jan. 16. Tripp left after seven years as...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence's DECA Club means business
N the 17 years that Mark Albin had led the Lawrence High School DECA Club there have been five international finalists. Two finished in fourth place and three were 11th overall in the world. Four students have captured first place at the state competitions. Source: Mark Albin. Five Lawrence High...
Herald Community Newspapers
Andrew Stern Memorial Essay Contest winners
The East Rockaway School District Board of Education recognized the winners of this year’s Andrew J. Stern Memorial Essay Contest at its Jan. 17 meeting. This annual contest honors East Rockaway Class of 1978 alumni Andrew Stern who was killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It is run by members of the Stern family who attended the meeting and presented the awards.
Herald Community Newspapers
Kenneth Graham, Locust Valley superintendant, steps down immediately
Kenneth Graham has stepped down as superintendent of schools for the Locust Valley School District following an unscheduled meeting on Thursday night. Graham, who has served as superintendant since the 2020-21 school year, will be replaced by Assistant Superintendant for Curriculum and Instruction Janine Sampino, who will serve as interim superintendant for the remainder of the school year.
Herald Community Newspapers
At Wantagh High School, physics is hands-on
No matter what section of the course material they’re on, Wantagh High School physics students can always count on exciting, hands-on activities from Samantha Gordon. Gordon’s dedication and classroom innovation have resulted in her selection for the New York State Master Teacher program. She is among 221 educators chosen for the program, in which they will share practices to help improve the quality of STEM education in their home districts.
Herald Community Newspapers
Inside Seaford Middle School’s comprehensive exploration studies
At Seaford Middle School, the day isn’t over when the dismissal bell rings. In line with the school’s stated mission, clubs invite a whole new type of exploration when the regular school day ends. Seaford Middle School offers 15 different clubs, all of which are very unique and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Many Baldwin scholars make the Dean’s List
SUNY New Paltz announced three Baldwin scholars were recognized on their Fall 2022 Dean’s List this month. Chrissie Williams, a SUNY New Paltz information officer, said Juliet Bernstein, of North Baldwin, Violet Cochrane, of North Baldwin, and Lex Rizzo-Harrell, of Baldwin, were recognized on its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester — a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
Herald Community Newspapers
Looking into the future at Hewlett-Woodmere School District
One of the district’s goals is to provide our students with access to the most modern facilities and equipment to maximize their educational experiences.”. The Hewlett-Woodmere School District unveiled an $18.3 million capital project on Jan. 17, with the aim of renovating Hewlett High School and Woodmere Middle School.
Herald Community Newspapers
Even in his 90s, Bill Katz kept teaching
The basement in the Katz’s East Meadow home is silent. On any given day for more than five decades, the sound of students working to master the bassoon and other woodwind instruments consumed the room, as William Katz taught lesson after lesson intent on sharing his passion for music.
Herald Community Newspapers
A grand evening for the Lynbrook Chamber
The Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its “An Evening of Excellence” Jan. 19 to honor six community figures. The event was held at the Coral House in Baldwin and sponsored by Daikan and Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. The evening featured dinner and dancing, along with honoring six community members.
Herald Community Newspapers
The first school with smart lockers in the country
The Baldwin school district announced the completion of newly installed smart lockers for students to use throughout the Baldwin School High School. The Baldwin School District finished its installation of smart lockers in the Baldwin High School — the first school district in the country to implement smart lockers.
Herald Community Newspapers
From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall
In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
Herald Community Newspapers
Historic mural concealed
Robert Gaston Herbert lived in Sea Cliff on Long Island’s North Shore. A professional illustrator, he was commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration to paint historic murals for communities across Long Island. Herbert’s mural in Hempstead Village Hall was not part of the WPA series, but...
Herald Community Newspapers
School unveils a ‘Learning Collaboratory’
The Baldwin school district revealed the newest study and learning space at Baldwin High School — the Learning Collaboratory — with a special event last week. The district invited members of the media, the school community and elected officials to take part in the introduction of its “cutting edge” study and learning space, on the second floor of the high school, on Jan. 18.
Herald Community Newspapers
Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym
Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police officer, adoptive parent, Wayne Resnick, faces tough battle with ALS
Throughout his career as a police officer, Wayne Resnick has been recognized for his bravery and for his big heart. Resnick, 52, of North Merrick, is a 28-year veteran of Nassau law enforcement. He was a civilian 911 dispatcher, and then a corrections officer, before becoming a patrol officer in the Nassau County Police Department’s 4th Precinct 16 years ago.
Herald Community Newspapers
Differences are cheered on Show Your Shine ‘adaptive runway’
Our differences make us just that — different. But different doesn’t, or at least shouldn’t, mean bad or wrong. And last Saturday, at Show Your Shine, an adaptive runway event at The Sands Atlantic Beach, differences were celebrated and applauded by hundreds as those with limb loss or other differences took to the stage. Some 27 models, each with a story of adversity and resilience, showed that everyone deserves kindness and respect.
Comments / 0