Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO