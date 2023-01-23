ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
DUBOIS, PA
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
ALTOONA, PA
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Police: Argument over groceries leads woman to strangle daughter

Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say. Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment. State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin...
HERNDON, PA
Man facing multiple drug charges

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County. According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car. Police say as a result of the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Man flown to hospital after wrong-way crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police. Troopers say that it was at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when an 85-year-old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in his […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA

