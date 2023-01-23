Read full article on original website
Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
The mayor of Lock Haven called the prospect of losing a traditional community hospital “scary.”
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
$5k in catalytic converters cut off from Centre County auto center vehicles
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center. On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from […]
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Brother-sister duo accused of threatening Altoona landlords with knife, damaging property
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona brother-sister duo was arrested and charged after being accused of threatening two landlords with a knife and trying to break down the backdoor of a residence, police report. Court documents show that 21-year-old Kenneth Dunn and his sister, 19-year-old Madison Dunn, are facing charges of criminal attempt to break […]
Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
Police: Argument over groceries leads woman to strangle daughter
Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say. Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment. State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin...
Man facing multiple drug charges
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County. According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car. Police say as a result of the […]
Man flown to hospital after wrong-way crash in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police. Troopers say that it was at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when an 85-year-old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in his […]
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
3 accused of stealing guns, sports memorabilia after ‘ransacking’ home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are accused of stealing items from a home that was in the process of being sold after it was discovered to have been burglarized. Stephen Ladd, 28, of DuBois and Erica Curran, 32, of DuBois were reported in court documents to have entered the home along Scribner Avenue. […]
Emporium man charged with kidnapping woman in car, raping her at home
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in her car and raping her at her home. Larry Shepard, 56, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22 after state police were sent to a home in Emporium Borough in Cameron County for a […]
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
