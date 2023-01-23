ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Need a Shower Curtain? Try a Beaded One to Keep a Small Bath Light and Airy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve traveled outside the United States, you probably know bath and shower situations in other countries vary widely depending on where you are. In Europe, for example, bathrooms often feature shower heads out in the open, with the entire room functioning as the shower enclosure. And the truth is, you’ll often find your fair share of bathroom quirks right here in the states. How many times have you tried turning on the tap at a friend’s house or a domestic hotel, only to be completely confused about how to get the water hot?
WSAZ

Nitro Showcats Classic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir competition season is underway as local groups criss-cross the Ohio Valley with an eye to state finals in spring. Tony Cavalier had a front row seat for the Nitro Showcats Classic on Friday. This week’s stop on the show choir circuit is...
INDIANA STATE
WSAZ

Power pole replacement shuts down road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
CROSS LANES, WV
thelawnhomecare.com

Small Yard Design Tips from an Artificial Grass Expert in Orlando

Having a small backyard can be frustrating when you want to create an outdoor oasis. But with the right design ideas, you can make the most of your space. Installing artificial grass is one option that will save you time and money in the long run, but how can you make a small artificial grass backyard look great? Here are seven tips for creating the perfect small backyard space with the help of an artificial grass expert in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy