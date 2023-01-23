ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Virginia?

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 4 days ago

(WAVY) – Flags across the Commonwealth of Virginia are being flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost in the California mass shooting over the weekend.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Sunday, ordering the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House, federal buildings and military posts “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.”

The proclamation ends at sunset January 26, 2023.

On Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also ordered flags be flown at half-staff for the same time period, pursuant to President Biden’s proclamation.

I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

A gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles dance club Saturday during Lunar New Year celebrations, a holiday observed in many Asian cultures. Eleven people were killed.

The suspect, a 72-year-old man, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in the van police say he used to flee an attempted attack at a second dance hall.

Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre

The Associated Press reports this was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.

