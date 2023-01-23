Read full article on original website
K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man
A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
KPD: two arrested on multiple charges including drugs, Fentanyl
Officers from the Kinston Police Department respond to calls that lead to locating wanted persons and narcotics. Officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office located at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an Order for Arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia were located. Potter was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room. Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse. Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care...
Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced
WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
Rocky Mount father charged after 9-month-old exposed to drugs in hotel room
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — A father was charged Wednesday with felony child abuse after he showed up at the emergency room with his unresponsive 9-month-old son. According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, Stuart Murphy, 27, of Rocky Mount, arrived at the UNC Health Nash Emergency Care Center with his baby around 1 p.m.
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at...
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
Body cam: 'Stay there, don't move.' At least 15 shots fired at Halifax deputy interviewing witnesses
ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
BCSO: Fentanyl dealer arrested
On Jan. 19, 2023, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26 years of age, of 3911 Hwy 17 North in Washington. Kinlaw was charged with four (4) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone, one (1) count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
