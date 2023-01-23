Read full article on original website
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty To Pointing Gun at Friend
A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, though the weapon did not fire. 30 year old Randell Heine is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges. A report says Heine broke into the house of his friend, 32 year old Zachary Schmitt of Dubuque on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on the garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, 26 year old Miranda Heine. That is where Heine allegedly pointed a gun at Schmitt. Heine’s next court hearing is set for February 27th and his trial is slated to start March 7th.
Asbury council OKs 4-way stop at busy intersection following citizen petition
An Asbury intersection will be converted into a four-way stop following a petition from more than 150 people concerned about motorist safety. Asbury City Council members this week voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety. The timeline for when the intersection will change to the four-way stop still is being decided. City staff will have to look into new signage and painting the road, as well as how to communicate the change to motorists. The intersection currently has flashing stop signs on both sides of Seippel Road, but traffic on Asbury Road does not stop.
Telegraph Herald Continues to have Delivery Issues
The Telegraph Herald continues to have deliverability issues from last week. They posted an update on their Facebook page saying they are continuing to experience significant technical issues with their mailing system software, which is affecting mail delivery of the Telegraph Herald. This is a temporary situation that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. If subscribers live outside the city of Dubuque, and receive their newspaper through the US Postal Service, they probably did not receive their paper. They are keeping their online site free to access during this time.
Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project
Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
Officials Reducing COVID-19 Reports
Health officials in northeast Iowa are scaling back their coronavirus reports. In a release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, they are now pausing weekly COVID-19 updates. The team says they’ll continue to monitor local, regional, and national conditions and trends related to COVID. The release added that health officials will provide updates when necessary. Also, the Dubuque VNA is continuing to offer walk-in vaccine clinics on select dates at their office on Iowa Street. For more details, visit Dubuque-County-dot-gov.
University of Dubuque suspends Greek organizations as other local colleges report mixed membership trends
The University of Dubuque has suspended their Greek organizations due to low membership and decreased engagement. The move comes as local colleges report varied trends in Greek life on campuses. UD’s vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, said the university currently has 10 active members in its four local Greek organizations. At University of Wisconsin- Platteville, approximately 325 students were involved in 14 Greek life groups as of spring 2022.
Early Voting Begins For Peosta City Council Position
Early voting is underway in a Peosta City Council special election. Dubuque County election officials have announced that ballots now can be cast in the February 14th election to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Doug Hughes. Eric Ostermann, Brian Schatz and Wesley Wedewer are running for the seat. Early voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through February 13th at the county election office on the fourth floor of Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque. That office will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Feb. 10.
Public Meeting on Solar Energy Coming Up in Northwest Illinois
Solar energy for homes and businesses will be the topic of a public meeting taking place in early February. The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association is hosting the event at the Stockton Public Library. This presentation will cover issues such as solar energy installation, financial assistance and grants available. A portion of the meeting is going to be set aside for those attending to ask questions. The presentation on February 7th begins at 7pm in the Stockton Public Library. It is free and open to the public.
