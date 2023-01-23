ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Huggins, Wilson, Okonkwo Preview No. 15 Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU head coach Bob Huggins and sophomores Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview No. 15 Auburn. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Farrell Files: An Intriguing Junior Day Trio, Impact of Incoming Freshman WRs on WVU

In this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia, I look at some recent 2024 news and break down the 2023 WR class. It’s been quiet for the most part in the portal and in 2024 recruiting. There were a few Junior Day visitors that intrigue me like DE Jewett Hayes from Ohio, TE Aidan Steinfeldt from Indiana and OL Keyonte Arrington from Virginia. These aren’t highly ranked kids by any means, but they are all legit Power Five players who could be the right fit.
West Virginia Back in Lunardi’s Bracketology Field

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology on Thursday morning, placing West Virginia back into the tournament field. Lunardi has WVU as “last four in.”. West Virginia is joined by Pitt, Wisconsin and USC in the last four teams to make the field. Lunardi said on Wednesday night if...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 25

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Another St. Joe’s Prep players, this time a 2025 class DT, gets an offer from WVU. Update (3:00 PM) – A 2025 class DE announces he’s received an offer from the...
Top JUCO Edge Rusher Jefferson Adam Secures Offer, Set to Visit WVU

Neal Brown and West Virginia seem to be drawing the attention of prominent Junior College defensive end Jefferson Adam. Adam, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound recruit out of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, posted a picture on his Twitter account Wednesday night showing items he received from the Mountaineers coaching staff. Adam...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Texas Tech

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media following a 76-61 win over Texas Tech on the road Wednesday night. Huggins talked about his bench scoring 50 points and the improvement of individuals on his roster.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech

West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61

In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Road Win Over Texas Tech

West Virginia picked up a must-win on the road against Texas Tech. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. West Virginia’s bench scored 50 points, which was 65 percent of WVU’s scoring against Texas Tech. Joe Toussaint, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo stepped up big for the Mountaineers while Kobe Johnson, Mohamed Wague and Josiah Harris checked in and produced.
