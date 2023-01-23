Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Huggins, Wilson, Okonkwo Preview No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU head coach Bob Huggins and sophomores Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview No. 15 Auburn. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo Gaining Confidence as Sophomores
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All it can take is one game, one play to elevate your confidence to the next level. That’s what happened to WVU’s Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo on Wednesday against Texas Tech. “It’s just one of those things where I have to stay ready...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: An Intriguing Junior Day Trio, Impact of Incoming Freshman WRs on WVU
In this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia, I look at some recent 2024 news and break down the 2023 WR class. It’s been quiet for the most part in the portal and in 2024 recruiting. There were a few Junior Day visitors that intrigue me like DE Jewett Hayes from Ohio, TE Aidan Steinfeldt from Indiana and OL Keyonte Arrington from Virginia. These aren’t highly ranked kids by any means, but they are all legit Power Five players who could be the right fit.
wvsportsnow.com
Does WVU Stand a Chance to Acquire 2024 4-Star OL Target William Satterwhite?
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown often brings up how the offensive line is the bedrock of quality programs. With this being the case, landing a four-star offensive lineman like William Satterwhite, with experience at both tackle and guard, would be a major win for WVU. Securing a commitment from...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Back in Lunardi’s Bracketology Field
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology on Thursday morning, placing West Virginia back into the tournament field. Lunardi has WVU as “last four in.”. West Virginia is joined by Pitt, Wisconsin and USC in the last four teams to make the field. Lunardi said on Wednesday night if...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 25
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Another St. Joe’s Prep players, this time a 2025 class DT, gets an offer from WVU. Update (3:00 PM) – A 2025 class DE announces he’s received an offer from the...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 OL Recruit Keyonte Arrington’s Selflessness Could Make Him Future Leader of Mountaineers
He has the size. He has the moves. He has the right attitude. And now he’s starting to receive the attention from college programs. But Keyonte Arrington, a class of 2024 offensive lineman out of Lake Taylor High School in Virginia, is in search of more than just a college team. He’s in search of a new football family.
wvsportsnow.com
Top JUCO Edge Rusher Jefferson Adam Secures Offer, Set to Visit WVU
Neal Brown and West Virginia seem to be drawing the attention of prominent Junior College defensive end Jefferson Adam. Adam, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound recruit out of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, posted a picture on his Twitter account Wednesday night showing items he received from the Mountaineers coaching staff. Adam...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Remains Confident in Defensive Staff Despite 2022 Struggles
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very forward when addressing the Mountaineers’ season performance during his news conference on Monday. After saying the 2022 campaign “wasn’t good enough” overall, Brown then noted the Mountaineers defense did not live up to the standard of the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Pleased with WVU’s Bench Performance Against Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with how his bench played against Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU’s bench scored 50 points in a 76-61 win. WVU out-scored Texas Tech’s bench by 35 points. “I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media following a 76-61 win over Texas Tech on the road Wednesday night. Huggins talked about his bench scoring 50 points and the improvement of individuals on his roster.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61
In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Road Win Over Texas Tech
West Virginia picked up a must-win on the road against Texas Tech. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. West Virginia’s bench scored 50 points, which was 65 percent of WVU’s scoring against Texas Tech. Joe Toussaint, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo stepped up big for the Mountaineers while Kobe Johnson, Mohamed Wague and Josiah Harris checked in and produced.
