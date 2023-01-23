ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Falls, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Accused fentanyl dealer faces March trial

A jury trial is scheduled in mid-March for a man accused of distributing fentanyl in Lyon County. Terry Cummings, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday to drug distribution charges. A complaint filed by prosecutors says he was caught with between 100-1,000 fentanyl doses in January 2022. Cummings also is charged with...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder

On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
ABILENE, KS
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 23

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Daijah Gerald, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/20. Peter Hamilton Jr., Possession of...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Florida 'fugitive from justice' captured in Emporia

A convicted felon who's accused of violating his probation in Florida was behind bars in Emporia Tuesday. Kenneth Pearson Jr., 49, is a “fugitive from justice,” a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says. He was captured Friday night at a location on 12th Avenue. A separate...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County approves Road and Bridge truck purchase, 911 emergency programs

The Lyon County Commission approved a third truck purchase for Lyon County Road and Bridge, after long delays caused the county to cancel previous purchases. Commissioners approved a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup truck for $52,00.
KSNT News

RCPD looks for suspect following armed robbery in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect following an aggravated robbery incident. The RCPD reports the crime took place at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20. An individual armed with a handgun entered a restaurant, stole $570 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County COVID count doubles

Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it. The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Semi-truck overturns on K99 highway

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working a crash in Lyon County involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media at 12:40 p.m. that a semi-truck and trailer had overturned on Tuesday on North K99 highway near Admire. The highway is down to one lane due to […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Klondike conditions for Kansas Day? It could feel that way

Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go. The sun should shine Friday, with a high in the 50-degree range. But then a stationary front will move through Saturday. It could drop snow on Nebraska, but should come through Emporia dry.
EMPORIA, KS

