Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Accused fentanyl dealer faces March trial
A jury trial is scheduled in mid-March for a man accused of distributing fentanyl in Lyon County. Terry Cummings, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday to drug distribution charges. A complaint filed by prosecutors says he was caught with between 100-1,000 fentanyl doses in January 2022. Cummings also is charged with...
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
WIBW
Council Grove woman arrested as traffic stop leads to drugs, warrant discovery
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman was arrested when drugs were found after it was discovered she was wanted on a municipal warrant. The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder
On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
Kansas teen arrested after his mother is found dead at Canton home, KBI says
He was arrested Monday night.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Daijah Gerald, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/20. Peter Hamilton Jr., Possession of...
Emporia gazette.com
Florida 'fugitive from justice' captured in Emporia
A convicted felon who's accused of violating his probation in Florida was behind bars in Emporia Tuesday. Kenneth Pearson Jr., 49, is a “fugitive from justice,” a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says. He was captured Friday night at a location on 12th Avenue. A separate...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County approves Road and Bridge truck purchase, 911 emergency programs
The Lyon County Commission approved a third truck purchase for Lyon County Road and Bridge, after long delays caused the county to cancel previous purchases. Commissioners approved a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup truck for $52,00.
RCPD looks for suspect following armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect following an aggravated robbery incident. The RCPD reports the crime took place at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20. An individual armed with a handgun entered a restaurant, stole $570 […]
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County COVID count doubles
Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it. The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
Semi-truck overturns on K99 highway
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working a crash in Lyon County involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media at 12:40 p.m. that a semi-truck and trailer had overturned on Tuesday on North K99 highway near Admire. The highway is down to one lane due to […]
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Emporia gazette.com
Klondike conditions for Kansas Day? It could feel that way
Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go. The sun should shine Friday, with a high in the 50-degree range. But then a stationary front will move through Saturday. It could drop snow on Nebraska, but should come through Emporia dry.
KVOE
Salvation Army Thrift Store asking residents to donate during business hours as theft investigations continue
The Salvation Army of Emporia says it is investigating several thefts at its thrift store, and local leadership is asking residents to change their donation habits for the foreseeable future. The Salvation Army hasn’t specified the time period involved, but it has posted several photos of alleged thefts on the...
Comments / 0